HAPO Community Credit Union Selects Dovenmuehle Mortgage For Mortgage Subservicing

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Nov. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI), the nation's leading independent mortgage subservicing company, today announced a partnership with HAPO Community Credit Union (HAPO), which holds $3 billion in assets and supports 215,000 members in 25 branches across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Under the agreement, DMI will subservice HAPO's portfolio loans and provide foundational infrastructure for future strategic growth.







Image caption: Dovenmuehle Mortgage.

HAPO members will benefit from a user-friendly digital servicing experience through Your Mortgage Online (YMO), DMI's borrower-facing web portal and mobile app. YMO puts everything members need in one place, allowing them to retrieve statements and year-end tax documents, view transaction history, generate payoff statements and make payments online. Members can also upload documentation for account updates and chat directly with DMI's servicing specialists for help with specific questions, delivering support and transparency throughout the life of their loan.

Behind the scenes, DMI's TellerView application equips HAPO staff with real-time access to loan-level information across the credit union's serviced portfolio. Whether a member calls with a question or stops by one of HAPO's branch locations, employees can quickly review the loan's status and provide answers on the spot. This transparency into servicing operations helps HAPO maintain the personal, responsive service its members expect.

“When we service loans for a credit union, we're servicing on behalf of its reputation. Every call, payment and escrow question reflects on HAPO, and we approach each interaction with that in mind,” said DMI Senior Vice President Matt Budy.“Our job is to absorb the regulatory, investor reporting and operational complexity so HAPO's team can stay focused on lending and member relationships.”

“Our members choose HAPO because we know them and the communities we serve,” said HAPO Vice President of Mortgage Chris Blotsky.“This partnership lets us keep that relationship at the center while giving members the servicing support and digital tools they'd expect from the nation's largest lenders.”

DMI's subservicing program will further support business growth as HAPO prepares to sell servicing retained loans to the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and Fannie Mae beginning in 2027. DMI's expertise in investor accounting, including reporting, remittance, reconciliations and audit support, provides the foundational infrastructure needed for HAPO to expand its mortgage lending capacity while keeping the member relationship close to home.

“Expanding our investor relations with FHLB and Fannie Mae will give us new options for funding and managing our mortgage portfolio,” said Blotsky.“That means we will be able to support more of our members, from first-time homebuyers to families looking to refinance, while continuing to manage our balance sheet responsibly.”

About HAPO Community Credit Union

HAPO Community Credit Union, headquartered in Richland, Washington continues to prosper and provide financial services to over 215,000 members across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. With $3 billion in assets, and 25 locations, HAPO supports the communities throughout Washington State, Umatilla, Marrow, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Gilliam, Hood River, Multnomah, Sherman, Wasco, and Washington counties in Oregon and Boundary, Bonner, Shoshone, Kootenai, Benewah, Lewis, Nez Perce, and Latah counties in Idaho. HAPO invests in their communities through financial education initiatives, sponsorships, and scholarships all while striving to promote credit union relevance and ultimately deliver the best value to their membership. To learn more, visit .

About Dovenmuehle

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at .

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

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Lindsey Neal

Depth for Dovenmuehle

(404) 549-9282

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News Source: Dovenmuehle

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