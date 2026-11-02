When Is Home No Longer Safe For Aging Parents?

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - When is it time to consider additional care for an aging parent or loved one? Changes in memory, behavior or cognitive health can raise safety concerns at home and prompt difficult family conversations. During National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month in November, Hartwell Place, a boutique memory care community of Chicago Methodist Senior Services (CMSS) in Andersonville, invites families, caregivers and community members to a virtual educational event,







Image caption: Hartwell Place invites families, caregivers, community members and media to a virtual program,“When Home Isn't Safe Anymore: Now What?”, on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. CT, to learn how to recognize when an aging loved one may need additional care.

An estimated 107,600 Cook County residents aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia, according to county estimates published by the Alzheimer's Association in 2023. Nationally, an estimated 7.4 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association's 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.

Led by Jeanne Heid Grubman, CMSS director of strategic initiatives with extensive experience developing national dementia care programs, the discussion will offer practical guidance on finding the best next step with less guilt and more self-compassion, including:

Recognizing signs of cognitive change Exploring care options Navigating difficult family conversations

EVENT DETAILS

What: When Home Isn't Safe Anymore: Now What?

When: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Virtual via Zoom

Who: Families, caregivers, community members and media

Registration: Email ... to register and receive a Zoom link.

ABOUT HARTWELL PLACE

Hartwell Place, part of Chicago Methodist Senior Services, is a boutique memory care community dedicated exclusively to serving older adults living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia through personalized care, innovative programming and strong neighborhood partnerships.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Shonne Fegan Ehrhardt

3rd3rd Marketing

shonne@3rd3rd

(847) 962-9879

News Source: Hartwell Place

As a nationally recognized leader in dementia care and advocacy, Hartwell Place regularly shares updates on memory care innovation, dementia-friendly community initiatives, caregiver education, nonprofit leadership, neighborhood partnerships and life inside its boutique community.