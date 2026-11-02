When Is Home No Longer Safe For Aging Parents?
Image caption: Hartwell Place invites families, caregivers, community members and media to a virtual program,“When Home Isn't Safe Anymore: Now What?”, on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. CT, to learn how to recognize when an aging loved one may need additional care.
An estimated 107,600 Cook County residents aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia, according to county estimates published by the Alzheimer's Association in 2023. Nationally, an estimated 7.4 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association's 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.
Led by Jeanne Heid Grubman, CMSS director of strategic initiatives with extensive experience developing national dementia care programs, the discussion will offer practical guidance on finding the best next step with less guilt and more self-compassion, including:
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Recognizing signs of cognitive change
Exploring care options
Navigating difficult family conversations
EVENT DETAILS
What: When Home Isn't Safe Anymore: Now What?
When: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Virtual via Zoom
Who: Families, caregivers, community members and media
Registration: Email ... to register and receive a Zoom link.
ABOUT HARTWELL PLACE
Hartwell Place, part of Chicago Methodist Senior Services, is a boutique memory care community dedicated exclusively to serving older adults living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia through personalized care, innovative programming and strong neighborhood partnerships.As a nationally recognized leader in dementia care and advocacy, Hartwell Place regularly shares updates on memory care innovation, dementia-friendly community initiatives, caregiver education, nonprofit leadership, neighborhood partnerships and life inside its boutique community. More Information:
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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:
(not for print or online)
Shonne Fegan Ehrhardt
3rd3rd Marketing
shonne@3rd3rd
(847) 962-9879
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