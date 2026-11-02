Spodak Dental Group Earns Five 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence And Industry Awards

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Spodak Dental Group has earned five 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence and Industry awards, marking the practice's first recognition in these specific categories. The honors build on its history as a 10-time recipient of the Sun Sentinel's overall Top Workplace award.







Image caption: SPODAK Dental Group logo.

The practice received Culture Excellence awards for Innovation, Employee Appreciation, Professional Development, and Purpose & Values, along with a Top Workplaces Healthcare Industry award.

Top Workplaces recognition is based entirely on team member feedback gathered through the Energage Workplace Survey. The awards offer a team-driven perspective on the workplace experience and recognize organizations that meet established benchmarks.

For Spodak Dental Group, the recognition reinforces the importance of investing in the people who care for its patients. The practice emphasizes ongoing learning, opportunities to develop leadership skills, and collaboration across its team.

“Our team shapes how patients feel from their first conversation with us through every step of their care,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, founder of Spodak Dental Group.“These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect our team members' feedback. We're grateful for their contributions and remain committed to listening, supporting their growth, and building a workplace where they can do work they're proud of.”

The four Culture Excellence honors recognize distinct aspects of that commitment: encouraging new ideas, appreciating team members' contributions, supporting professional growth, and connecting daily work to a shared purpose. The Healthcare Industry award adds recognition within the broader healthcare sector.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, Spodak Dental Group continues to build on a philosophy that connects the team experience with the patient experience. Its focus on personal relationships, compassionate care, and professional development remains central as the practice prepares for its next chapter of growth in Delray Beach as they undergo an expansion so they may continue to serve their growing community.

For more information about Spodak Dental Group, career opportunities, or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call/text (561) 303-2413.

About Spodak Dental Group:

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree and 10-time Top Workplace winner, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group

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