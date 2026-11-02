Give The Gift Of Better Water: Nuvoh2o Offers Up To $1,382 In Black Friday Savings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A limited-time holiday offer brings better water home with savings on a gift families can enjoy every day.

Salt Lake City, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if one of the best holiday gifts isn't something you put under the tree? This Black Friday, Utah-based NuvoH2O is encouraging shoppers to think beyond toys, electronics and gadgets with a gift the whole family can enjoy every day: better water at home.

From November 1st through 30th, NuvoH2O is offering savings of up to $1,382 compared with the combined suggested retail prices of its Manor Duo and NuvoLuxe water treatment systems. The limited-time offer gives homeowners an opportunity to invest in a practical upgrade that lasts well beyond the holiday season.

“During the holidays, we spend so much time looking for the perfect gift, but sometimes the most meaningful gifts are the ones that improve everyday life,” said Brandon Dixon, senior vice president of sales at NuvoH2O.“Water is something every family uses, whether they're cooking dinner, making coffee or filling a glass at the kitchen sink. We're making it easier for families to invest in better water throughout their homes.”

The bundle combines two systems designed to make everyday water better:



Manor Duo: A whole-home water treatment system designed to soften water without salt and help protect plumbing and appliances. NuvoLuxe: A compact, under-sink purification system that delivers cleaner, better-tasting water through the existing kitchen faucet. It targets certain“forever chemicals,” microplastics, nanoplastics and bacteria while preserving naturally occurring minerals.



Manor takes care of the home. NuvoLuxe takes care of the glass.

Black Friday Deal Details



Promotion dates: November 1st through 30th.

Exclusive offer: Save up to $1,382 off the products' combined suggested retail prices.

Bundle pricing: Starting at $1,997.77. Where to shop: NuvoH2O.co.

For shoppers looking to give something meaningful this holiday season, NuvoH2O offers a gift that keeps giving long after the decorations come down.

Learn more about NuvoH2O and its Black Friday offers at NuvoH2O.com.

Press materials: Available here.

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NuvoH2O for healthier living

CONTACT: Trisha Blake NuvoH2O 702-328-8601...