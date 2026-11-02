MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Senior Product Manager Carl McDonald has been named a 2026 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter. The HousingWire Tech Trendsetters award honors the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving mortgage and real estate clients across the housing economy.

McDonald joined Floify at the start of 2026, bringing more than 20 years of mortgage technology, product and operations experience to the role. He previously spent six years as broker of record at Wymac Capital, where he oversaw roughly 100 loan officers and, as head of technology and product, led a turnaround that grew revenue by 42%. He later spent four years as a senior product manager at another mortgage POS provider, where he led development of tools for loan officers.







Image caption: HousingWire names Floify's Carl McDonald a 2026 Tech Trendsetter.

As Floify's first senior product manager, he has already shipped four major initiatives. He drove Floify's integration with a major pricing engine, cutting the originally proposed scope roughly in half before development began so the team could focus on the functionality that matters most to loan officers. He led an enhancement that pulls loan data directly into preapproval letters, removing a manual, error-prone step from one of the most time-sensitive moments in a purchase transaction. He also delivered self-service configuration for Floify's borrower-facing calculators, enabling loan officer teams to manage settings without engineering support. Finally, he spearheaded an extension to Floify's Encompass® by ICE integration that lets processors send and request borrower documents without leaving Encompass.

At the same time, McDonald is helping Floify rethink how software is built. Rather than layering AI onto an existing development process, he is piloting an AI-native approach that redesigns the path from customer problem to design, engineering, testing and delivery around AI tools. Working closely with Floify's product and engineering leaders, he is testing the model on live product work to move from customer need to production software faster and more efficiently.

“Carl is the kind of product leader lenders hope is on the other side of the table,” said Bryan Traeger, general manager of Floify.“He has led a mortgage operation and built technology for loan officers, so he knows which problems are worth solving. He is shipping practical improvements for our customers today while helping shape how we'll build software for years to come.”

“The 2026 Tech Trendsetters are turning today's most promising technologies into practical solutions for the housing industry,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief at HousingWire.“Their leadership is helping organizations work more efficiently, make smarter decisions and deliver better experiences for housing professionals and consumers. We're proud to recognize the people setting a new standard for technology and innovation across housing.”

ABOUT FLOIFY:

Floify is a fully configurable point-of-sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal for lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating preapprovals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group Inc. (“Porch Group”) (Nasdaq: PRCH). For more, visit or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.

X: @Floify #mortgage #fintech #housingfinance @HousingWire

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Floify

209-774-6555

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News Source: Floify

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