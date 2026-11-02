MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - DocMagic® today announced that Chief Technology Officer Michael Morford has been named a winner of HousingWire's 2026 Tech Trendsetters award. Previously honored in 2024, Morford earned his second Tech Trendsetter recognition for advancing fully digital mortgage transactions and leading DocMagic's expansion into AI-powered mortgage technology.







Image caption: DocMagic CTO Michael Morford named a 2026 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter.

Morford's more than two decades with DocMagic have given him a keen understanding of how changing regulations and lender needs shape the mortgage technology landscape. That perspective guided the company's launch of DocMagic® One, a unified platform that combines mortgage document preparation and closing coordination in a single environment. It also shaped the development of the Intelligent Agentic Network (IAN), which brings AI and intelligent automation to DocMagic One and to solutions like DocMagic's patented AutoPrepTM eSignature-enablement technology and the Compliance EdgeTM regulatory assistance platform. He has also helped extend digital closings to more lenders and loan types through a new in-person electronic notarization (IPEN) solution for jurisdictions where remote online notarization is not permitted. Morford has increased eNote adoption with the addition of support for loan transactions held in inter vivos trusts.

“The 2026 Tech Trendsetters are turning today's most promising technologies into practical solutions for the housing industry,” said Sarah Wheeler, editor in chief at HousingWire.“Their leadership is helping organizations work more efficiently, make smarter decisions and deliver better experiences for housing professionals and consumers. We're proud to recognize the people setting a new standard for technology and innovation across housing.”

“Digital closings only succeed if they are accessible and viable for every lender, in every state and for every kind of loan,” Morford said.“Our work is about closing those gaps, whether that means giving lenders a digital option where remote notarization isn't allowed or using AI to take routine document and compliance work off their teams' plates. Every gap we close is one less reason for a lender to fall back on paper.”

Since 2019, HousingWire's Tech Trendsetters program has recognized technology leaders whose innovations are advancing the mortgage and real estate industries. To view the full list of 2026 winners, visit .

About DocMagic:

DocMagic® provides a complete digital mortgage platform for the mortgage industry, delivering proprietary document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, eClosing, eNotarization, eNote and eVault technology in one unified solution. Built on nearly 40 years of innovation, DocMagic helps lenders, settlement service providers and investors move loans from application through post-closing with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. AI deepens that foundation through the company's Intelligent Agentic Network. For more information, visit .

Logo link for media: sites/default/files/img/logo/docmagic-logo-reg.png

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for DocMagic

...

(678) 622-6229

News Source: DocMagic, Inc.

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.