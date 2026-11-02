MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in home lending technology, announced today that Steven Joyce, director of product management, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter. The award honors technology leaders who have made an impact on the mortgage and real estate industry by driving innovation.







Image caption: Dark Matter Director of Product Management Steven Joyce named a 2026 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter.

A strong advocate for intelligent automation, Joyce shapes the vision and roadmap for AI-enabled capabilities within Empower, Dark Matter's loan origination solution, with a focus on workflow orchestration, data accuracy and streamlined loan manufacturing.

Part of that work is expanding the Empower API ecosystem by adding the Developer Portal, a centralized resource for developers and integration partners. By promoting open integration standards and self-service developer capabilities, the Developer Portal gives clients greater flexibility to connect the solutions they depend on while reducing implementation complexity. This approach helps lenders innovate faster and maximize the value of their technology investments.

“Steven has built his career around helping lenders improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and create better borrower experiences through technology,” said Vikas Rao, CEO of Dark Matter.“His combination of technology vision, practical innovation, industry expertise and client focus enables lenders to work more efficiently and delivers better outcomes for borrowers.”

A key differentiator of Joyce's leadership is his commitment to client-driven innovation. He regularly partners with customers, account teams and industry stakeholders to understand operational challenges and translate feedback into product enhancements designed to solve real-world business problems. Joyce's work also helps lenders navigate regulatory and market changes with confidence. By supporting initiatives related to industry standards, compliance updates, automation and digital transformation, he enables clients to remain competitive as they adapt to evolving requirements.

“This year's Tech Trendsetters represent the very best of housing innovation,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire.“In a period of economic headwinds and rapid technology evolution, these leaders are turning AI, data and digital innovation into real business and consumer outcomes. Their work is making the housing industry more efficient, more connected and better prepared for what's next, and we're proud to recognize them.”

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Dark Matter Technologies is the trusted innovation partner that empowers home lending. As the home of the Empower loan origination solution with its built-in POS and Aiva® Intelligence, the Elevate(*SM) loan servicing solution and the Exchange(*SM) partner marketplace, Dark Matter moves enterprise lenders and servicers from doing to reviewing with its unified data model and exception-based processing. For more information, visit .

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

209-774-6555

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News Source: Dark Matter Technologies

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