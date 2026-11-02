Smith Will Exhibit At Supercomputing 2026, Booth 6515

The company will showcase its innovative and agile supply chain strategies and connect with new and existing customers

- Todd Burke, Chief Commercial Officer at SmithHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming exhibition at Supercomputing 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The conference will be held at McCormick Place from Sunday, November 15, through Friday, November 20. This is Smith's second time participating in the show.Supercomputing brings together leaders from across the electronics industry to explore the needs and chart the future of high-performance computing. The international event features cutting-edge exhibits, hands-on workshops, and interactive forums, providing attendees with the opportunity to gather crucial information about the breakthroughs and innovations shaping technical computing.As high-performance computing takes on increased importance amid the ongoing AI boom, procuring the critical components needed to continuously upgrade computing power is becoming more difficult. Smith's representatives will be on hand at Booth 6515 throughout the week to share how the company's proactive procurement solutions help businesses source high-demand parts in an evolving market. Backed by more than four decades of supply chain expertise, Smith helps customers across the industry overcome their challenges so they can continue developing the next generation of advanced technology.“As the current memory shortage continues to create unprecedented disruptions, our customers need supply chain strategies as unique as their innovations,” said Todd Burke, Chief Commercial Officer at Smith.“Smith offers unparalleled expertise, connections, and agility to source components for projects of any size or scope.”What: Supercomputing 2026When: Sunday, November 15, to Friday, November 20Where: Booth 6515McCormick Place2301 S Martin Luther King DrChicago, IL 60616About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent DistributionTM model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit to learn more.

Rachel Goodell, Director of Marketing

Smith

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Smith Will Exhibit at Supercomputing 2026, Booth 6515 News Provided By Smith November 02, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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