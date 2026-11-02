LLENA(AI)® Launches GLP-1 Companion Program: Analyze Meals, Build Lasting Nutrition Habits Access Major Grocery Vendors

GLP-1 Companion Platform

Personalized platform turns nutrition guidance into everyday routines, with a choice of major food delivery services to get direct access to groceries.

- Charlotta Carter, LLENA(AI)TM Founder

CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LLENA(AI)® Health Solutions, Inc. today launched its GLP-1 companion program, giving people on GLP-1 medications, and the clinics, hospitals, health plans and community health centers that support them, a personalized option to turn nutrition guidance into daily habits at home, at the grocery store and at the restaurant table.

Millions of people now use GLP-1 medications, but support often ends at the prescription. Customers are left to decide what to cook, how much to eat and how to keep healthy routines going between appointments, both while on treatment and over the long term.

As healthcare affordability remains a national focus, recent ABC News reporting has highlighted GLP-1 spending as one pressure on healthcare costs. Against that backdrop, and growing attention to protein and nutrient-dense meals, LLENA(AI)® focuses on support beyond the prescription, helping customers turn their care teams' nutrition recommendations into meals they can plan, shop for and prepare as part of their everyday routines.

BUILT TO CARRY CLINICAL GUIDANCE INTO THE KITCHEN

LLENA(AI)® fills that gap. Prescribers and dietitians can submit a nutrition prescription to the platform, including medically tailored meal guidance, and LLENA(AI)® helps customers configure their meal plans to follow it. Instead of a handout that gets set aside, the guidance becomes recipes, portions and weekly menus customers can use every day.

NUTRITION INSIGHTS FOR ANY MEAL, ANYWHERE

Not every meal is cooked at home. With LLENA(AI)®, customers can take a photo of a restaurant dish, or of any food they are about to eat, and receive nutrition insights to help them decide what to eat. LLENA(AI)® then highlights how that food fits the nutrition targets customers have set and the guidance from their care team, so they can make a more informed choice in the moment, whether they are dining out, ordering in or cooking.

WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO

.Snap a photo of any meal to get nutrition insights and see how it fits your personal targets

.See calorie and macronutrient information while browsing recipes

.Set healthy-eating targets and meal-specific calorie budgets, with recipe search that reflects those preferences

.Track protein, fiber and water intake

.Use food-quality indicators to make more informed choices

.Customize recipes, with nutrition details that update when ingredients or serving sizes change

.Order for pick up or delivery from one of our many major delivery vendors on our platform

.Ask LLENA(AI)® to plan a full week's menu, with confirmation before any scheduled meal is replaced

These tools focus on the practical decisions that shape long-term habits: smaller, protein-forward meals, steady fiber and hydration, and recipes people will actually cook.

A COMPANION FOR ORGANIZATIONS THAT SERVE GLP-1 PATIENTS

Many clinics, hospitals, health plans and community health centers support patients on GLP-1 medications without a dedicated nutrition program. They can offer LLENA(AI)® as a companion to existing care, extending support to the communities they serve and giving patients a consistent way to follow clinician guidance between visits.

CHOICE IN HOW CUSTOMERS GET THEIR FOOD

Healthy eating also depends on access. From any Cook It Yourself recipe, customers can send ingredients to a major food delivery service of their choice, drawing on relationships LLENA(AI)® has built over more than five years. Customers can download the platform to see which services are available.

“The prescription is only the beginning. Lasting change comes from daily food decisions, whether you cook, dine out or order in, and LLENA(AI)® helps,” said Charlotta Carter, CEO and cofounder of LLENA(AI)®.

Snap it. Plan it. Cook it. Delivered. Download LLENA(AI)® today to snap your next meal and see if your favorite food delivery service is listed. If it isn't, tell us at .

Clinics, hospitals and health plans can contact us directly at... or +1 408-896-7005 to learn more.

LLENA(AI)® provides educational information and lifestyle-planning tools, not medical diagnosis, treatment or medication management advice. Nutrition insights from photos are estimates and are not a substitute for professional medical or dietary advice. People using GLP-1 medications should follow the recommendations of their licensed healthcare professionals.



About LLENA(AI)® Health Solutions, Inc.

LLENA(AI)®, short for Learn To Love Eating Nutritiously Always, is a personalized chronic care and healthy lifestyle support platform connecting personalized food discovery, meal planning, nutrition insights and lifestyle tools.

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Media Contact

Charlotta Carter

LLENA(AI)® Health Solutions, Inc.

+1 408-896-7005

Charlotta Gigliotti-Carter

LLENA(AI)TM Health Solutions, Inc

+1 408-896-7005

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LLENA(AI)® Launches GLP-1 Companion Program: Analyze Meals, Build Lasting Nutrition Habits Access Major Grocery Vendors News Provided By GRI Technology Solutions, LLC November 02, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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