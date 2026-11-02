Ironside Criminal Defense Launches In Greenville, Led By Former State, Federal Prosecutors Sloan Ellis And Brandi Hinton

The new Greenville-based criminal defense law firm will celebrate its launch with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Augusta Street office on November 4.

- Brandi HintonGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ironside Criminal Defense is a new criminal defense law firm in Greenville, SC, led by Sloan Ellis and Brandi Hinton. To celebrate the launch, Ironside Criminal Defense will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its office at 21 Augusta Street, Suite C, Greenville, SC 29601, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 11 a.m.Local media, business owners, and community members are invited to attend, meet the team, and enjoy a small reception with coffee and pastries. Ellis and Hinton are joined by associate attorney, Anthony McCollum, and Chief Operating Officer, Kris Knopf, who leads the firm's operations.Ironside Criminal Defense was built around the idea of breaking traditions in criminal defense law. Both managing attorneys are former state and federal prosecutors who have handled thousands of criminal cases on both sides of the courtroom. Sloan Ellis and Brandi Hinton represent people charged with crimes across the Upstate and throughout South Carolina.Ironside Criminal Defense wants every person that walks through their door to understand what they are facing, and what happens next. With honesty and transparency, they guide their clients through one of the most difficult times of their lives and empower them to move forward.Sloan Ellis and Brandi Hinton are taking on this new venture alongside associate attorney Anthony McCollum and a full team to handle operations. Ironside Criminal Defense focuses entirely on criminal defense. Ellis Hinton, their pre-existing practice, remains in operation as a separate law firm focused on legal consulting, compliance and regulatory matters, and other specialized legal needs.“Our vision for Ironside is to take what we do best, high-quality criminal defense, and bring it to more people across South Carolina,” said Sloan Ellis, managing attorney at Ironside Criminal Defense.“Every person we represent deserves our full attention and care, no matter where they live. We spent years building cases for the state. We know where they are strong and where they fall apart, and now we use that for the benefit of our clients.”Sloan Ellis and Brandi Hinton have worked together at every stage of their careers. Sloan Ellis spent nearly a decade as a state and federal prosecutor, handling white-collar, drug, and violent crime cases. Brandi Hinton handled thousands of criminal cases as a prosecutor, including South Carolina's largest federal racketeering conspiracy case. Both have received the U.S. Attorney's Award for Excellence in Prosecution.For people across South Carolina, that means access to a criminal defense firm led by former prosecutors who know how cases are built. The first consultation is always free. Clients can expect to leave the first meeting knowing what the firm intends to do, what it needs from them and what happens next. Ultimately, the firm's mission is to defend the person behind the charge.“Every person who walks through our doors is more than the charge they currently face,” said Brandi Hinton, managing attorney at Ironside Criminal Defense.“It is our job to make sure the prosecutor hears their story.”Ironside Criminal Defense is owned by Chris Carsten and is a sister firm to Armada Law Injury Attorneys, a personal injury law firm in Greenville, South Carolina.About Ironside Criminal DefenseIronside Criminal Defense is a criminal defense firm based in Greenville, South Carolina, led by managing attorneys Sloan Ellis and Brandi Hinton, two former state and federal prosecutors who oversee every case together. The firm represents people charged with DUI and traffic offenses, drug charges, violent crimes, property crimes, weapon charges, juvenile charges, and white-collar and federal cases across South Carolina. Learn more at ironsidecriminaldefense or call 864-568-4750.

Christopher Carsten

Ironside Criminal Defense

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Ironside Criminal Defense Launches in Greenville, Led by Former State, Federal Prosecutors Sloan Ellis and Brandi Hinton News Provided By Ironside Criminal Defense November 02, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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