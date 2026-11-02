Regional Hospice Appoints Jessica Pope As Director Of Pediatric Programming & Community Hospice Operations

Pediatric suite in Regional Hospice's Center for Comfort Care & Healing, Danbury, CT

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Regional Hospice of Western Connecticut has appointed Jessica Pope, CLS, MT-BC, HPMT, NICU-MT, as Director of Pediatric Programming & Community Hospice Operations, effective November 2, 2026. In this role, Pope will help advance the organization's pediatric care program, strengthen partnerships with healthcare providers and community organizations, and support community hospice operations.Pope brings more than 15 years of experience in pediatric hospice, palliative and concurrent care. She has worked with Regional Hospice's pediatric team in a consulting capacity over the past year and serves alongside President and CEO ToniAnn Marchione as an ad hoc member of Connecticut's Task Force to Improve Pediatric Care.“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to Regional Hospice,” said ToniAnn Marchione, President and CEO of Regional Hospice.“Jessica brings a combination of specialized pediatric expertise, practical experience building and coordinating programs, and a deep understanding of what children with life-limiting conditions and their families need. Jessica will be a great addition to our team as we expand access to hospice care for children throughout Connecticut and strengthen the partnerships that make the care possible”.Most recently, Pope served as Director of Pediatric Care Coordination at Capital Caring Health in Falls Church, Virginia, where she led pediatric hospice and palliative care coordination, supported interdisciplinary clinical teams, and developed relationships with children's hospitals, specialty practices, primary care providers and community agencies.Pope is a board-certified music therapist and a certified child life specialist with additional training in hospice and palliative care music therapy, neonatal intensive care and pediatric end-of-life doula services. She has contributed to the advancement of pediatric hospice and palliative care through presentations, publications and national advocacy including collaboration with the Pediatric Advisory Council of the National Alliance for Care at Home (formerly NHPCO) with participation in several national and state-based legislation initiatives to increase awareness and education on the utilization of concurrent care in pediatric hospice.About Regional HospiceFounded in 1983, Regional Hospice of Western Connecticut is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing individualized, heart-centered hospice and palliative care to adults, babies and children. The organization provides care in private homes, hospitals, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and at its Center for Comfort Care & Healing in Danbury, Connecticut. Regional Hospice embraces a holistic approach that supports the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of patients and their families.For more information, visit Regional Hospice's website.

Lisa Esneault, Managing Director Marketing, PR & Strategy

Regional Hospice of Western Connecticut

+1 203-702-7435

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Regional Hospice Appoints Jessica Pope as Director of Pediatric Programming & Community Hospice Operations News Provided By Regional Hospice of Western Connecticut November 02, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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