Raw Law Media Highlights Podcast Conversations For Legal Marketing In 2027

Adam Warren & Ray Lakhani at The Money Team Law Firm Party in Scottsdale, AZ

John Morgan, Morgan & Morgan leaders and law firm founders feature in conversations on branding, content, technology and growth.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Raw Law Media is highlighting a selection of podcast conversations for attorneys and marketing teams preparing their firms for 2027. The listening recommendations bring together discussions about brand building, creative work, technology and the business decisions behind a growing practice.The Raw Law Media Podcast includes interviews with John Morgan and Mike Morgan, alongside conversations with Morgan & Morgan leaders Tom Hafen, Shaul Wolf, Andrew Pagonis and Chaim Fried. Its broader catalog features Mike Morse, Lee Rudin, Shannon Snedaker, Ben Jones, Paul Faust, Brett and Chelsee Sachs, Mark O'Mara and Bob Simon.For law firm owners, that range offers a way to examine marketing beyond the next campaign. The John Morgan conversation covers marketing, leadership and business building. Tom Hafen's episode focuses on trust at scale. Together, the topics raise useful questions about what a firm wants to be known for and how its day-to-day work supports that reputation.Creative work is another starting point in the listening recommendations. Shaul Wolf discusses creator marketing and social strategy, while Lee Rudin's conversation explores creativity and differentiation. Those subjects connect with a recurring challenge for legal marketers: making content that people choose to watch while keeping the attorney's voice recognizable.Andrew Pagonis discusses his move from Google to Morgan & Morgan and AI in marketing. Chaim Fried's episode examines AI, law firm technology and human judgment. These conversations give listeners different perspectives on where new tools can contribute and where experience still matters.The catalog also reaches into networking, operations and firm growth. Those subjects matter to marketing because attention creates work inside the business. Someone has to answer the inquiry, explain the process and provide the experience that the content led a prospective client to expect.Ray Lakhani hosts conversations on the show, with Adam Warren joining across the catalog. Raw Law Media's content-production and agency work informs its interest in the practical details behind a firm's public presence. Beyond the podcast, the agency's work includes content and event coverage connected with Morgan & Morgan's Grow or Die event and The Morgan Connection.Raw Law Media recommends choosing an episode around a decision the firm actually faces, then bringing one useful idea to the people who would put it into practice. The longer interview format gives guests room to explain context that a short social clip cannot always carry.Episodes are available at , with video interviews on @raymakesmedia.Attorneys, legal marketing leaders and firm operators interested in appearing on the podcast can contact Raw Law Media through to request guest consideration. Proposals should include a topic, relevant experience and what fellow lawyers could learn from the conversation.About Raw Law MediaRaw Law Media works with law firms on social content strategy, video production, editing, publishing, paid distribution and lead-generation creative. Its podcast explores the business of law through conversations with attorneys, founders and industry leaders.

Ray Lakhani

Raw Law Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Raw Law Media Highlights Podcast Conversations for Legal Marketing in 2027 News Provided By Raw Law Media November 02, 2026, 19:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.