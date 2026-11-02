ALM Chevrolet South Launches Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty On Eligible New Vehicles

UNION CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ALM Chevrolet South, one of South Atlanta's most trusted Chevrolet destinations, today unveiled its Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, now included on select eligible new Chevrolet models at no additional cost. This long‐term protection program strengthens ALM's mission to deliver unmatched value, transparency, and long‐term confidence for drivers throughout the region.

The ALM Included Lifetime Warranty provides extended protection for the core components that keep a vehicle performing at its best - including the engine, transmission, drive axle, and internally lubricated parts - for as long as the customer owns the vehicle. This benefit is provided free of charge, requires no special sign‐up, and is honored nationwide through a wide network of certified repair facilities.

“Chevrolet buyers want lasting confidence in their new vehicle, and ALM Chevrolet South is proud to stand behind every eligible model,” said the ALM Chevrolet South management team.“Chevy already delivers proven durability and engineering excellence. Our Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty elevates that experience by protecting customers for the entire duration of their ownership.”

The warranty applies to a broad lineup of qualifying new Chevrolet vehicles, including popular models such as the Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse, Chevrolet Malibu, Chevrolet Trax, and additional eligible inventory. Customers can shop with assurance knowing ALM Chevrolet South backs every qualifying vehicle with long‐term protection designed to reduce unexpected repair costs and enhance ownership value.

ALM Chevrolet South continues to build its reputation as a customer‐first dealership offering competitive pricing, a transparent buying experience, and one of the region's strongest selections of new Chevrolet vehicles. The addition of the Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty further reinforces ALM's commitment to delivering premium benefits without premium costs.

Included Lifetime Powertrain Warranty - Key Benefits

Free with eligible new vehicles - no added cost, no hidden fees

Coverage for as long as you own the vehicle

Nationwide protection at participating service centers

Engine, transmission, and drive axle components included

No enrollment required - coverage activates automatically at purchase

Backed by ALM's trusted service and customer‐first philosophy

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the ALM Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty?

It provides long‐term coverage for essential powertrain components - including the engine, transmission, and drive axle - for as long as you own your eligible vehicle.

Is there any cost for the warranty?

No. The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty is included free with qualifying new vehicles at ALM Chevrolet South.

Which vehicles qualify?

Most new Chevrolet models qualify. Eligibility is confirmed at the time of purchase.

How long does the coverage last?

Coverage lasts for the entire duration of your ownership. It is non‐transferable.

Where can I use the warranty?

The warranty is honored nationwide at participating certified repair facilities.

What maintenance is required?

Customers must follow the manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule to keep the warranty active.

Do I need to sign up or enroll?

No enrollment is required. Coverage begins automatically when you purchase an eligible vehicle.

What is NOT covered?

Non‐powertrain components, wear‐and‐tear items, and damage caused by neglect or misuse are not covered. Full details are available at the dealership.

Contact ALM Chevrolet South at 4200 Jonesboro Rd, Union City, GA 30291 or call us at Sales: (770) 756-6472

Service: (770) 756-6472 today.

Robert Watkins

ALM Automotive Group

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ALM Chevrolet South Launches Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Eligible New Vehicles News Provided By ALM Automotive Group November 02, 2026, 19:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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