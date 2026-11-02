JTC Expands 1031 Footprint With James Landor Hire

James Landor courtesy of JTC Group

The company's East Coast Business Development team benefits from Landor's experience with private client services and cross-border structures.

- James Landor as Senior Manager, Institutional Capital Services (ICS)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JTC has announced the hire of James Landor as Senior Manager, Institutional Capital Services (ICS). Working out of the company's Boston office, Landor will lead JTC's outreach to 1031 exchange clients across the eastern United States, helping real estate investors, advisors, and intermediaries understand and use JTC's Qualified Intermediary services.

JTC is a global financial services leader offering solutions for both institutional and private clients, including fund, corporate, banking, tax compliance, and private office services. With a team of more than 2,500 across 40 offices worldwide, JTC has continued to build on its 38-year history, which includes providing services to 8 of the 10 largest global investment banks and 20% of FTSE 100 companies. In North America, JTC provides purpose-built solutions to institutional and private clients, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.

For more than 100 years, IRC Section 1031 like-kind exchanges have allowed American property owners to defer taxes on the disposition of business or investment property by exchanging for like-kind property. 1031 exchanges help small businesses, rental property owners, and families across the spectrum of net worth to build wealth, retire comfortably, and have more to leave behind when they pass.

A key component of any 1031 exchange is the Qualified Intermediary (QI), the third party that receives the sales proceeds from the relinquished property sale and holds them until they are used to acquire the replacement property. When JTC entered the market, the lack of requirements for QIs had led to a confused marketplace full of unsafe practices. JTC pioneered best practices for the industry, and its secure Exchange Manager portal offers 24/7 access so exchangers can view real-time status updates from anywhere in the world.

In addition to its work as a QI, JTC also works with Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) to help investors exchange into passive investment vehicles that provide access to institutional-quality commercial real estate. JTC's 1031 team has expertise in intricate exchange scenarios, including forward and reverse exchanges, as well as those involving foreign property.

Landor has a long track record in private client work, with experience in private banking, wealth management, and estate planning. He has also worked across multiple offshore jurisdictions, which gives him a practical understanding of cross-border structures and the needs of clients with international interests. He pairs that background with a relationship-driven approach, built on responsiveness, clear communication, and trust.

Originally from Jersey in the Channel Islands, Landor's experience working with wealthy individuals from around the world will help those whose personal and business interests extend beyond national boundaries to navigate the particulars of Section 1031 for foreign residents and those who own foreign property.

"With real estate being a key component of any successful investment portfolio, those who hold property in the US and abroad need to be aware of how to use Section 1031," said Landor. "I'm excited to work with JTC's clients to find the right solutions to help secure their financial futures."

For more information on JTC's 1031 exchange services, visit JTCGroup/services/specialty-services/1031-exchange

About JTC

JTC is a global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

To learn more, visit JTCGroup.

Madeline Mecca

Top of Mind PR

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JTC Expands 1031 Footprint with James Landor Hire News Provided By Top of Mind PR November 02, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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