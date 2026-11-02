Trilogy Investment Company Announces $66.5 Million Strategic Capital Investment By Tripost Capital Partners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Institutional investment will support expansion of Trilogy's residential development platform across high-growth Sun Belt markets

- Jason Joseph, CEO and Managing Partner of Trilogy Investment CompanyALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trilogy Investment Company, a vertically integrated residential development and investment firm, announced a strategic capital investment by TriPost Capital Partners, a New York-based real estate investment firm, representing approximately $66.5 million in total investment capital to support Trilogy's next phase of growth.The partnership combines operating company growth and balance sheet capital, a programmatic commitment for investments in future Trilogy projects, and the recapitalization of select existing Trilogy investments. The investment will provide Trilogy with additional capital to expand its operations, pursue new development opportunities across the Sun Belt, and deploy capital more efficiently across its growing residential portfolio.A key component of the partnership is TriPost's programmatic commitment to invest alongside Trilogy at the general partner (GP) level, providing a more consistent source of capital for approved projects rather than requiring Trilogy to raise equity on a transaction-by-transaction basis. The commitment includes provisions for potential extensions in additional tranches.The investment comes as Trilogy continues to expand its development and investment platform. The company reports preliminary assets under management of approximately $800 million, more than 3,290 lots and homes owned or under construction, a development pipeline of approximately 12,000 units, and more than 2,000 homes will be placed under construction in 2027 and 2028.“Securing the trust and support of an institutional investor like TriPost represents an important milestone in Trilogy's growth and evolution,” said Jason Joseph, CEO and Managing Partner of Trilogy Investment Company.“This partnership will allow us to move more efficiently, pursue opportunities with greater certainty, and continue expanding our platform across high-growth Sun Belt and Midwest markets.”Founded in 2014 by Brad Carroll and Todd Silverman, TriPost has focused on providing long-term capital solutions to real estate owners and operators across housing, logistics, healthcare, and other select asset classes, combining investment capital with strategic guidance and institutional relationships. Its platform funds have secured more than $1 billion in aggregate capital commitments since inception.“Residential housing and build-to-rent are sectors where we see long-term opportunity, and we've followed Trilogy's growth closely since first meeting Jason and his team three years ago,” said Brad Carroll, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of TriPost Capital Partners.“Our approach is to partner with established operators that have strong fundamentals and the potential to scale. Trilogy has built an impressive platform, and we look forward to supporting the team as they enter their next phase of growth.”Trilogy has continued to expand its residential investment and development platform across high-growth Sun Belt markets in 2026, advancing more than eight build-to-rent communities representing approximately 1,025 homes.Among its major milestones, the firm closed its largest transaction to date, a joint venture for Solomon Farms, a 219-acre master-planned development in Statesboro, Georgia, with more than 1,200 planned residential units spanning build-to-rent, single-family, multifamily, and student housing.The company's growth has earned significant national recognition in 2026, including a No. 504 ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and recognition as an Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter. Trilogy CEO and managing partner Jason Joseph was also named a Developer of the Year in Connect CRE's 2026 ApartmentBuildings 100 awards.For more information, visit .About Trilogy Investment CompanyTrilogy Investment Company is a fully integrated residential development and investment company with target markets in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the U.S. Led by a team of investment, development, and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides build-to-rent and for-sale communities for residents seeking either the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice, or residents seeking extraordinary for-sale single-family and townhouse options. Whether build-to-rent or for-sale, these communities are located in desirable neighborhoods near good schools and major economic drivers. All communities offer luxurious finishes and coveted amenities for like-minded families and young professionals. To learn more about Trilogy Investment Company, visit.About TriPost Capital PartnersTriPost Capital Partners, LLC ("TriPost") is a New York-based multi-strategy real estate private equity firm founded in 2014. TriPost provides tailored capital solutions to real estate operators and developers through its differentiated Platform Solutions and Asset Solutions strategies. Platform Solutions focuses on investing in real estate operating platforms to provide growth and programmatic co-GP capital, establishing aligned investment structures to support operators across a range of market conditions. Asset Solutions acquires ownership stakes from existing real estate owners on a secondary basis, building upon the firm's established model of solutions-oriented capital partnerships. To date, TriPost has partnered with over 16 operating platforms across multiple asset classes and throughout most major markets in the United States. To learn more, visit .This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including interests in any fund or investment vehicle managed or advised by TriPost.

Laura Acker Menscher

Kreps PR & Marketing

+1 305-663-9802

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Trilogy Investment Company Announces $66.5 Million Strategic Capital Investment by TriPost Capital Partners News Provided By Kreps PR & Marketing November 02, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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