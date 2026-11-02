MENAFN - Market Press Release) MPAI publishes Live Theatrical Performance standard for Community Comments November 1, 2026 4:33 pm - MPAI has concluded its its 73rd General Assembly (MPAI-73), with the publication of the Live Theatrical Performance V1.0 standard with a request for Community Comments.

Geneva, Switzerland – 28 October 2026. MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 73rd General Assembly (MPAI-73), with the publication of the Live Theatrical Performance V1.0 standard with a request for Community Comments.

The Live Theatrical Performance (XRV-LTP) V1.0 brings two mainstream technologies to the theatre and performing arts industry: Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies simplify show operation allowing complex shows to run in smaller venues while streamlining the mounting of performances across diverse venues, and Extended Reality (XR) technologies support the extension of the physical performance into the metaverse as a digital twin. Register at to attend the public presentation of the Live Theatrical Performance to be held on 17 November, 18:00 UTC.

About MPAI

Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) is an international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing standards for AI-based data coding. Its standards specify AI Modules (AIMs) – their function and interfaces – rather than AI models, so implementations conforming to the same standard can be freely combined and replaced. More information is available at mpai.

MPAI members are legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data.

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Media contact

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MPAI projects and standards

Short overview of MPAI projects and standards is given

1 Framework (MPAI-AIF): extending the MPAI-AIF specification to enable a client to access a remote MPAI-AIF Controller and an AI Module to communicate data to another AIM with associate

2 for Health (AIH-HSP): developing the specification of a system receiving and processing licenses AI Health Data and enabling clients to improve health processing models via federated learning.

3. AI Passport (MPAI-AIP) – develops a standard enabling humans and AI systems understand the parameters characterising an AI system.

4. AI Tools – develops open-source implementations of AI standard components (AI Modules), distributed to the community under a 3-Clause BSD licence.

5. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-USC): developing the Audio Six Degrees of Freedom (CAE-6DF) and the Audio Object Rendering (CAE-AOR)

6 Autonomous Vehicle (CAV-TEC): developing a new version of the flagship specification CAV-TEC with security support.

7 Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (CUI-CPP): expecting comments on the Company Performance Prediction V2.0

8 Video Coding (MPAI-EEV): exploring the potential of AI-based End-to-End Video coding in compressing video

9 Video Coding (MPAI-EVC): exploring use of AI to enhance the video codec

10 of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME): operating the MPAI Ecosystem per the MPAI-GME

11 and Machine Communication /mpai/ (MPAI-HMC): exploring the use of AI in human-to-machine and machine-to-machine

12 Conversation (MPAI-MMC): exploring the impact of the PGM-AUA Call for Technologies on human-to-machine and machine-to-machine

13 Metaverse Model (MMM-TEC): developing security-protected protocols in the MMM-TEC

14 Network Watermarking (NNW-TEC): Developing the new Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW) – Technologies (NNW-TEC) including assessments of Neural Network Traceability

15 and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD): discussing the impact of MPAI standards planned or under development on MPAI-OSD

16 Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF): discussing the impact of MPAI standards planned or under development on MPAI-PAF V1.5.

17. Process Instance Trust Framework (MPAI-PTF) – develops standard to establish and assess trust in an AI-based process instance whose AI Modules may have unknown

18 Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF): extending the scope of the current version of AI Module

19 Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG): exploring new standard opportunities in the

20 Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) extending the standard to data types used by MPAI standards that are planned or under

21 Venues (XRV-LTP): developing the standard for improved execution of Live Theatrical Performances using AI.

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