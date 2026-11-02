Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Kyrgyzstan And Uzbekistan Top Asian Growth Projections Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-02 02:15:13

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are among Asia's fastest-growing economies in 2026, with International Monetary Fund projections placing their expansion well above the regional average despite persistent inflation and mounting external risks.

The IMF's October World Economic Outlook database projects growth of 9.0% for Kyrgyzstan and 7.8% for Uzbekistan this year. The figures are forecasts rather than confirmed annual results, and reflect economic conditions and policy assumptions incorporated into the Fund's latest global assessment.

The two Central Asian economies stand out against a more subdued regional picture. The Asian Development Bank expects developing Asia and the Pacific to expand by 5.0% in 2026, down from 5.5% in 2025, as higher energy costs and geopolitical disruption constrain activity across several markets.

MENAFN02112026000152002308ID1111904393


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search