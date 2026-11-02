Kyrgyzstan And Uzbekistan Top Asian Growth Projections Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are among Asia's fastest-growing economies in 2026, with International Monetary Fund projections placing their expansion well above the regional average despite persistent inflation and mounting external risks.

The IMF's October World Economic Outlook database projects growth of 9.0% for Kyrgyzstan and 7.8% for Uzbekistan this year. The figures are forecasts rather than confirmed annual results, and reflect economic conditions and policy assumptions incorporated into the Fund's latest global assessment.

The two Central Asian economies stand out against a more subdued regional picture. The Asian Development Bank expects developing Asia and the Pacific to expand by 5.0% in 2026, down from 5.5% in 2025, as higher energy costs and geopolitical disruption constrain activity across several markets.

<p>The ADB's September outlook separately projects Uzbekistan's growth at 7.0% in 2026 and 6.8% in 2027. Its figures differ from the IMF's October estimates, underlining the importance of forecast dates, assumptions and revisions when comparing economic performance.</p> <p>Uzbekistan's forecast was upgraded in the ADB's September assessment after economic activity expanded faster than previously anticipated. The bank expects momentum to continue into 2027, although higher international energy prices and supply disruptions remain potential constraints on business costs and household spending.</p> <p>The IMF's June consultation with Uzbekistan had projected 6.8% growth for 2026, following estimated expansion of 7.7% in 2025. That earlier assessment identified continued economic strength while emphasising the need to maintain macroeconomic stability and sustain structural reforms.</p> <p>Kyrgyzstan's growth trajectory has been especially strong. ADB figures show its economy expanded by 11.1% in 2025, supported by construction, trade and domestic demand. Its April assessment projected 8.9% growth in 2026 and 8.4% in 2027, anticipating some moderation as exceptional activity in construction and commerce normalises.</p> See also Category 4 Hurricane Simon nears Mexico's Pacific coast <p>Remittances, public investment and consumer demand remain important sources of support for Kyrgyzstan. The ADB has also identified constraints on productivity and private investment, warning that rapid output expansion does not automatically translate into lasting improvements in competitiveness or employment opportunities.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Inflation complicates the outlook. The ADB's September assessment noted that price increases in Kyrgyzstan had reached 10.6%, reflecting dependence on imports and shortfalls in electricity generation. Such pressures can erode household purchasing power even when headline economic growth remains high.</p> <p>For Uzbekistan, the ADB forecasts average inflation of 6.7% in 2026, easing to 5.0% in 2027. Higher electricity and gas tariffs have nevertheless added to price pressures, making the balance between investment, household affordability and fiscal management an important consideration for policymakers.</p> <p>The contrasting growth and inflation trends illustrate the uneven economic conditions across Central Asia. The ADB reduced its 2026 growth forecast for the wider Caucasus and Central and West Asia grouping to 3.7%, from 3.8% in July, reflecting weaker expectations for Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Türkiye.</p> <p>Tajikistan's forecast was lowered partly because disruption to fuel imports associated with the war in Ukraine was expected to constrain activity. Azerbaijan faced weaker oil-sector performance, while Türkiye confronted persistent inflation and pressure on external demand from regional conflicts.</p> <p>Elsewhere in Asia, the ADB projects South Asian growth of 6.4% in 2026, supported by India's economy, for which it forecasts 7.0% growth during the fiscal year ending March 2027. Developing Southeast Asia is expected to expand by 4.7%, with stronger forecasts for Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand offsetting downgrades elsewhere.</p> See also Russia confirms mpox infection near Moscow <p>These comparisons involve different economic structures and, in some cases, different reporting periods. Growth rates measure changes in inflation-adjusted output, not absolute economic size, household incomes or living standards. Smaller economies can record particularly high percentage increases when investment and construction accelerate from a narrower production base.</p> <p>The ADB expects inflation across developing Asia and the Pacific to average 4.2% in 2026. It identifies escalating conflicts, tighter global financial conditions, trade uncertainty and a potentially severe El Niño as risks to its regional projections.</p> <p>The September outlook raised its regional growth estimate by 0.1 percentage points from July, while lowering its inflation projection from 4.3% to 4.2%. The changes reflect stronger domestic demand and technology exports in some economies, alongside subsidies that have limited the immediate effect of expensive energy on consumer prices.</p> <p>The bank also warns that elevated debt can limit the effectiveness of monetary policy. Governments facing higher borrowing costs may have less room to support demand, while central banks confronting imported inflation must weigh price stability against the effects of tighter credit on businesses and households.</p> <h2></h2>