Kyrgyzstan And Uzbekistan Top Asian Growth Projections Arabian Post
The IMF's October World Economic Outlook database projects growth of 9.0% for Kyrgyzstan and 7.8% for Uzbekistan this year. The figures are forecasts rather than confirmed annual results, and reflect economic conditions and policy assumptions incorporated into the Fund's latest global assessment.
The two Central Asian economies stand out against a more subdued regional picture. The Asian Development Bank expects developing Asia and the Pacific to expand by 5.0% in 2026, down from 5.5% in 2025, as higher energy costs and geopolitical disruption constrain activity across several markets.
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