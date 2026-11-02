Anthropic Earmarks $3.5 Billion IPO Shares For Japan Arabian Post
The planned allocation represents a significant international component of the company's initial public offering, potentially giving institutional and other eligible investors in Japan direct access to one of the largest anticipated technology listings.
The filing said proceeds from newly issued shares allocated to Japanese investors would finance working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditure. However, it did not disclose the overall offering size, final share price or valuation being sought by the developer of the Claude artificial intelligence platform.
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