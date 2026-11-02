Anthropic Earmarks $3.5 Billion IPO Shares For Japan Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic plans to offer shares worth up to 552.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) to investors in Japan as part of its proposed US stock market debut, according to a regulatory filing released on Monday.

The planned allocation represents a significant international component of the company's initial public offering, potentially giving institutional and other eligible investors in Japan direct access to one of the largest anticipated technology listings.

The filing said proceeds from newly issued shares allocated to Japanese investors would finance working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditure. However, it did not disclose the overall offering size, final share price or valuation being sought by the developer of the Claude artificial intelligence platform.

<p>Mizuho Securities will manage the Japanese portion of the offering, while Goldman Sachs, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities are among the financial institutions handling investor orders, according to the regulatory documentation.</p> <p>Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are also participating as underwriters, placing two of Japan's largest financial groups within the syndicate responsible for distributing shares.</p> <p>The proposed transaction follows Anthropic's submission of a registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, formally advancing preparations for its public listing. The company intends to list Class A common shares on Nasdaq under the proposed ticker ANT.</p> <p>The Japanese allocation comes as investors assess the valuation of artificial intelligence businesses amid substantial spending on computing infrastructure and growing commercial demand for advanced language models.</p> <p>Market participants have discussed valuations around $1.5 trillion for Anthropic, although higher estimates have also circulated. These figures remain preliminary and do not constitute an officially determined offering valuation.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also OpenAI extends GPT-6 access with interactive ChatGPT interface <p>The ultimate market capitalisation will depend on the final share price and the number of shares outstanding, details that have not yet been established in the publicly disclosed offering terms.</p> <p>Anthropic's prospectus provides financial information illustrating both the scale of its expansion and the costs associated with developing advanced artificial intelligence systems.</p> <p>The company recorded approximately $16.3 billion in revenue during the first six months of 2026, representing roughly fourteen times the amount generated during the corresponding period a year earlier.</p> <p>Despite that growth, Anthropic reported a first-half net loss of approximately $80.7 billion, including a substantial non-cash accounting charge associated with financing arrangements. The exceptional charge accounted for much of the reported loss.</p> <p>Its filing also disclosed approximately $131.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of June, providing substantial financial resources for investment in computing capacity, research and commercial operations.</p> <p>The company has warned prospective shareholders that developing increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence models requires considerable infrastructure expenditure, including access to specialised computing equipment and data centres.</p> <p>Those financial commitments are relevant to the Japanese share allocation because the proposed proceeds are intended partly to support capital investment alongside everyday operating requirements.</p> <p>Anthropic's expanding customer base has strengthened its commercial position. Its registration documents indicated that approximately 250 customers had each generated at least $10 million in revenue over the preceding twelve months.</p> <p>However, customer concentration remains an investment consideration, with the company's five largest customers accounting for approximately one-quarter of revenue during the current year.</p> <p>The proposed Japanese offering also reflects international demand for participation in large US technology flotations at a time when Japan's domestic market for initial public offerings has experienced a prolonged slowdown.</p> See also Anthropic opens Claude Code to internal Mods <p>Investors in Australia, Canada and selected European markets are also expected to have opportunities to participate in Anthropic's share sale, subject to applicable offering arrangements and securities regulations.</p> <p>Japan's participation in major international listings has an established precedent. During SpaceX's June stock market debut, investors in Japan secured approximately $2.2 billion worth of shares from the $75 billion raised through that offering.</p> <p>Anthropic's prospectus identifies several risks for prospective shareholders, including competition, dependence on computing infrastructure, regulatory uncertainty and the possibility that advanced artificial intelligence systems could cause serious harm through misuse or unintended behaviour.</p> <p>The company's proposed governance arrangements would also preserve considerable influence for its founders. Following the offering, chief executive Dario Amodei and six other co-founders are expected to retain approximately 50.1% of shareholder voting power.</p> <p>The Japanese filing specified the maximum monetary value of shares intended for distribution locally but did not establish the final allocation, leaving the precise number of shares available to investors dependent on the offering's eventual pricing arrangements.</p> <h2></h2>