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Anthropic Earmarks $3.5 Billion IPO Shares For Japan Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-02 02:15:12

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic plans to offer shares worth up to 552.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) to investors in Japan as part of its proposed US stock market debut, according to a regulatory filing released on Monday.

The planned allocation represents a significant international component of the company's initial public offering, potentially giving institutional and other eligible investors in Japan direct access to one of the largest anticipated technology listings.

The filing said proceeds from newly issued shares allocated to Japanese investors would finance working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditure. However, it did not disclose the overall offering size, final share price or valuation being sought by the developer of the Claude artificial intelligence platform.

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The Arabian Post

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