PHP Advises Safeguards Against Narrowly Exploitable Code Execution Flaw Arabian Post
The maintainers advised administrators to disable session upload progress until the next scheduled bug-fix release. The vulnerability has not received an emergency patch because exploiting it requires a particular combination of application configuration and runtime behaviour, rather than merely an exposed PHP installation.
The advisory, published on 23 October, recommends setting session. upload_progress. enabled=0. Operators who already applied that measure following an earlier PHP security warning do not need to repeat it, provided the setting remains effective across their installations.
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