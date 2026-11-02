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World Iot Expo Opens In Wuxi, Highlighting Convergence Of Artificial Intelligence And Industry Arabian Post

World Iot Expo Opens In Wuxi, Highlighting Convergence Of Artificial Intelligence And Industry Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-02 02:15:12

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> WUXI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – The 2026 World Internet of Things Expo opened Saturday in Wuxi, an eastern Chinese city, with a focus on the growing integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

The event focuses on the development of intelligent connectivity and its potential to create shared benefits, showcasing how connected devices are evolving beyond collecting and transmitting data to analyzing information, making decisions and taking action.

Organizers said the exhibition covers more than 50,000 square meters and has attracted more than 400 companies from nearly 20 countries and regions. Key exhibits include smart sensors, satellite-based Internet of Things technologies, embodied artificial intelligence robots and next-generation smart devices, with applications spanning manufacturing, transportation and everyday life.

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The Arabian Post

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