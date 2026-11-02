Make Celebrations Extraordinary: 1664 And CLOT Unveil The Next Chapter Of The East-Meets-French Story In Asia Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Carlsberg Asia today announced the next chapter of 1664'spartnership with CLOT, launching the festive campaign “Make Celebrations Extraordinary” across the Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam from November 2026 through February 2027.
Building on the partnership's successful debut Hong Kong last year, 1664, the world's No. 1* French beer brand, and CLOT, the pioneering fashion label founded by Edison Chen, are expanding the East-Meets-French story to a wider audience. The partnership introduces limited-edition 1664 x CLOT beer cans and exclusive merchandise, alongside a series of curated experiences that bring Asia a new way to celebrate across cultures and occasions.
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