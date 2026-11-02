King Opens Third Ordinary Session Of 20Th Parliament: No Place For Terrorists Among Jordanians, Citizen Interests At The Heart Of Every Decision

Karak martyrs remembered in the Speech from the Throne

Jordan confronts terrorism through national unity and strong institutions

King: There can be no regional stability without justice for the Palestinian people

Israeli ambitions threaten the future of the region

King urges Parliament to put Jordanians' interests first

Economic modernisation projects must be accelerated

Water security a national priority, future generations' rights a responsibility

No immunity for those who abuse public office

King: Participation in public affairs is a constitutional right for Jordanians

King Abdullah II today opened the third ordinary session of the 20th Parliament, affirming that outlaws who embrace terrorism have no place in Jordanian society and do not belong to the Jordanian national family. He stressed that Jordan's strength rests on the unity, awareness, wisdom and commitment of its people.

The King began his Speech from the Throne by condemning the latest terrorist attempt, calling on those present to observe a minute of silence in memory of the Karak martyrs. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Jordan Armed Forces and security agencies, praising their role in protecting the country and safeguarding its security and stability.

Karak martyrs and the fight against terrorism

The King stressed that those who target Jordan and its security do not represent Jordanians and have no place among the country's people.

He praised the sacrifices of the Arab Army and security agencies, noting that Jordan's strength is not confined to its military and security institutions. It also derives from the unity and cohesion of its people, as well as their awareness, wisdom and loyalty to their land and country.

The Speech from the Throne called for honouring the sacrifices of the Karak martyrs and observing a minute of silence in recognition of their service and their role in protecting Jordan.

The Palestinian cause and the future of the region

The King reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering position on Arab issues, stressing that the Kingdom will remain committed to its Arab identity and to defending the causes of the Arab nation.

He said security and stability in the region cannot be achieved unless the Palestinian people secure their rights in their own land. He also pointed to the continuing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and Israeli attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The King warned that Israel's expansionist ambitions pose the greatest threat to the future of the region, amid continued attacks on Palestinian territories and the deterioration of humanitarian and political conditions.

Parliament and its responsibility to protect the public interest

The Speech addressed Parliament's role in Jordan's political life, describing it as a fundamental pillar of the political system and reaffirming that the nation is the source of all authorities.

The King urged members of Parliament to be the voice of the nation and guardians of the public interest, exercising their oversight responsibilities over government performance while placing the interests of Jordanians at the forefront of their priorities.

He stressed that Parliament's decisions and positions must reflect citizens' needs and aspirations, with the national interest guiding both its legislative and oversight work.

Economic modernisation and citizens' interests

The King emphasised that the interests of Jordanian citizens must be at the heart of every decision, and that the success of development should be measured by its impact on people's lives, including improved living conditions, job creation, better education and healthcare, and a more secure future for coming generations.

He referred to major projects being implemented under the Economic Modernisation Vision, directing the government to accelerate their delivery and ensure tangible results that citizens can feel in their daily lives.

Water security as a national priority

The King underscored that water security is a national priority, stressing that Jordanians' access to their water needs must never be left vulnerable to changing circumstances.

He said there can be no compromise or complacency in dealing with the water issue, instructing the government to continue implementing water security projects and develop proactive plans to protect the Kingdom's resources and ensure their sustainability.

He also highlighted the importance of conserving water resources and safeguarding the rights of future generations, given the challenges facing the Kingdom in this area.

Public office and the rule of law

Addressing the performance of public institutions, the King said there is no place for those who regard public office as an honour or privilege that exempts them from their duties and responsibility to serve the public.

He stressed that no one is above accountability when it comes to abusing public office or exploiting an official position. The law, he said, recognises no name, position or influence, and applies equally to everyone.

His remarks reaffirmed the responsibility of public institutions and their employees towards citizens, and the need to fulfil professional duties and serve the public interest.

Jordanians' right to participate in public affairs

The King affirmed that Jordanians' participation in public affairs is a legitimate right guaranteed by the Constitution, adding that the country's doors and the hearts of its people remain open to every sincere and responsible opinion.

He called for respect for freedom of expression and constructive disagreement, saying that love for Jordan requires protecting the dignity of free expression, respecting the views of others and upholding the principles of responsible dialogue.

The King expressed his confidence in the Jordanian people and his pride in their loyalty and sense of belonging, stressing that they remain a source of strength and confidence in confronting challenges and preserving the Kingdom's standing.

Opening ceremony of the ordinary session

The King arrived at Parliament accompanied by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II. A 21-gun salute was fired to mark his arrival, the Royal Anthem was played, and the King inspected the guard of honour.

He was received by the heads of the three branches of government and senior officials. Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the Crown Prince, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, several princes and princesses, members of the Hashemite family, senior officials and members of the diplomatic corps also attended the opening ceremony.