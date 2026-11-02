Deutsch de Verband fordert verbindliche Mindestvorgaben für Spielgruppen Original Read more: Verband fordert verbindliche Mindestvorgaben für Spielgr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In many places, playgroups can be run by people without teaching qualifications or in accordance with standardised safety requirements. Playgroup leaders now want to change this by introducing binding legal requirements. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Association calls for minimum standards for childcare centres This content was published on November 2, 2026 - 09:31 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In many cantons, there have so far been no legal requirements for playgroups and childcare centres, as the Swiss Association of Playgroup Leaders (SSLV) noted on Monday. This relates to safety plans, staff-to-child ratios and the pedagogical qualifications of staff.

The association criticised the fact that playgroups could often be set up without having to provide any evidence of compliance. Yet, according to the SSLV, studies show that qualified early intervention has a significant impact on later success at school. This applies in particular to language acquisition among multilingual children.

An increasing number of children are entering nursery without any knowledge of German, not yet potty-trained or socially overwhelmed. This places enormous pressure on the mainstream school system. The SSLV therefore believes that voluntary guidelines are no longer sufficient to alleviate this pressure.

+ Childcare allowance for Swiss daycare centres remains talking point

The association called on politicians to introduce statutory minimum requirements that apply regardless of place of residence. To support this, the association has launched an information campaign designed to guide parents in choosing suitable playgroups using lists of criteria.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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