MENAFN - Swissinfo) Could Switzerland soon say goodbye to loud fireworks? This content was published on November 2, 2026 - 10:00 1 minute

I manage Swissinfo's social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.

More from this aut German Departm

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

More from this aut French Departm

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

More from this aut English Departm

Deutsch de Schluss mit lautem Feuerwerk? Die Vorlage im Video erklärt Original Read more: Schluss mit lautem Feuerwerk? Die Vorlage im Video erk Français fr Bientôt la fin des feux d'artifice bruyants en Suisse? La population vote le 29 novembre Read more: Bientôt la fin des feux d'artifice bruyants en Suisse? La population vote le 29 nov Italiano it Fuochi d'artificio rumorosi: la Svizzera dovrebbe vietarli? Read more: Fuochi d'artificio rumorosi: la Svizzera dovrebbe viet 中文 zh 瑞士是否应禁止燃放产生巨响的烟花爆竹? Read more: 瑞士是否应禁止燃放产生巨响的 Русский ru Фейерверки без шума и пыли: что решат швейцарцы 29 ноября? Read more: Фейерверки без шума и пыли: что решат швейцарцы 29 но

On November 29, voters will head to the ballot box to decide whether loud fireworks should be banned.

The initiative would ban the sale and use of loud fireworks, while sparklers and fountains would remain legal.

Read our explainer to find out more on the initiative and let us know your thoughts in our debate.

More More Votes Nuisance or festive tradition? Swiss vote on fireworks ban

This content was published on Oct 13, 2026 Supporters want to reduce the noise pollution and environmental impact caused by fireworks while opponents argue for the preservation of a popular tradition.

Read more: Nuisance or festive tradition? Swiss vote on firework