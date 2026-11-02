Swissport Trade Unions Threaten Strike At Zurich Airport
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Gewerkschaften erklären Verhandlungen mit Swissport für gescheitert
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Read more: Gewerkschaften erklären Verhandlungen mit Swissport für gesche
Swissport is unwilling to negotiate a“fair offer” on working conditions, the Aviation Ground Staff Union (SEV-GATA) announced on Monday.
The collective agreement for Swissport ground staff at Zurich Airport is due to expire at the end of the year. It was last renewed in 2022.“Even back then, employees had to make painful concessions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the union writes.
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The staff associations demanded significant pay rises.“However, Swissport Zurich refused to meet the staff associations' demands,” the statement continued. The staff associations remain open to talks, provided Swissport puts forward a fair offer. Otherwise, they plan to take industrial action, including a strike.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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