Français fr Une conférence nationale pour mieux comprendre le masculinisme Original Read more: Une conférence nationale pour mieux comprendre le masculi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A recent study shows that in Switzerland, one in five men subscribe to a concept of masculinity based on domination. A national conference in Bern on Monday aims to gain a better understanding of the phenomenon. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland holds national conference on dangers of the 'manosphere' This content was published on November 2, 2026 - 11:41 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

The findings of the study published in June by the University of Zurich and the mencare/männer association show that 20% of the men surveyed and 7% of the women surveyed subscribe to the idea of masculinity based on domination. The“M-factor”, as measured in the study, refers to a set of attitudes encompassing various restrictive conceptions of masculinity and gender relations.

More More Demographics One in three Swiss young men believes in 'dominant male'

This content was published on Jun 16, 2026 These men are more likely to condone violence and hold misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes, a new study shows.

Read more: One in three Swiss young men believes in 'dominant