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MENAFN - Swissinfo) The right-wing Swiss People's Party in the Zurich Cantonal Council has sharply criticised the City of Zurich following Saturday's night of rioting. Centre- and left-wing parties also criticised those responsible for the Halloween disturbances. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Zurich politicians condemn weekend riots This content was published on November 2, 2026 - 12:13 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Swiss People's Party now wants to look into the possibility of the cantonal police taking over the city police force. The aim would be to create a police force that acts as a unified body and consistently enforces law and order.“Security Minister Karin Rykart must now take a firm stance and give the police the necessary backing,” said People's Party parliamentary group leader Tobias Weidmann on Monday in the cantonal council.

The party criticised the fact that the city police had not reported any arrests following this“insane night of rioting”.“Anyone who attacks our police and wreaks havoc on our streets must be arrested. We now expect decisive action.”

Perpetrators of violence must be identified, arrested and prosecuted.“Violent groups must be specifically cordoned off. Far-left rioters must not be able to rely on getting away scot-free after a night of rioting,” said Weidmann.

Do not tolerate squatting

The centre-right Radical Liberal party also criticised the city government. Claudio Zihlmann accused it of tolerating illegal squatting. As an example, he cited a three-day occupation of the Lindenhof, which was tolerated by the head of security. It ended with tonnes of rubbish and graffiti on historic buildings.

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“The rule of law must prevail; when it comes to attacks on the police, there is no grey area or room for relativisation,” said Zihlmann. He added that the night of rioting had once again highlighted the propensity for violence among the far-left spectrum.“We do not want to get used to such conditions,” said Zihlmann.

Greens condemn the riots

In their parliamentary group statement, the Greens refused to recognise any legitimate demonstration amid the riots.“We condemn the riots in the strongest possible terms,” said Sabine Arnold. There are other ways to address legitimate concerns, such as joining a youth wing of a political party or taking part in peaceful demonstrations.“The very fact that it took place in the middle of the night shows that Saturday's event was not a peaceful rally,” said Arnold.

Admittedly, young people in Switzerland have less reason to be as angry as their counterparts in France.“Our schools are in better condition.” However, rising living costs and military rearmament are also concerns shared by the Greens, said Arnold.“We should not further fuel the spiral of violence. Neither for cheap election propaganda nor for acts of violence.”

No other parties in the cantonal council commented on the night of rioting.

Burning barricades, two arrests

Late on Saturday evening, several hundred people wearing Halloween masks gathered in Zurich for an unauthorised demonstration. This led to several incidents of damage to property: those involved set fire to road barricades and a car.

The police were attacked with fireworks, bottles and stones. In response, they used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets against the rioters. On Sunday, the cantonal police, who had supported the operation, reported two arrests and 18 people being removed from the area.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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