Switzerland Expects 1,000 People At OSCE Ministerial Council In Lugano
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1000 Personen an OSZE-Ministerrat in Lugano erwartet
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Read more: 1000 Personen an OSZE-Ministerrat in Lugano erw
In response to a question from a journalist, Cassis explained that typically it isn't until 24 hours before the conference begins that organisers know whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be attending.
+ Switzerland offers to host OSCE conference in Lugano
Delegations from the 57 participating States and the 12 partner countries are expected on December 3-4 to discuss security issues in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) area. As the federal government announced earlier, it will cover 80% of the costs incurred by the canton of Ticino for providing security at the meeting. Switzerland holds the chairmanship of the OSCE in Europe in 2026.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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