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MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has just visited North Korea. His predecessors had already put Switzerland in the spotlight of world diplomacy. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: 'Maximum discretion' is a thing of the past: Swiss politicians step onto the world stage This content was published on November 2, 2026 - 14:00 6 minutes Manuel Imhasly, SRF

Iconic images, big headlines: Ignazio Cassis visited the isolated North Korea at the end of October. His aim was to revive political dialogue. The Swiss office in Pyongyang, whose reopening Cassis attended, is intended to help in this endeavour.

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A meeting with dictator Kim Jong-un was not on the agenda. Nevertheless, Cassis's diplomatic mission is remarkable: very few Western government representatives have travelled to Pyongyang.

Speaking to 20 Minuten, Swiss foreign policy experts have expressed views ranging from scepticism to optimism regarding Cassis's trip. For Hans-Peter Portmann, a parliamentarian for the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, Switzerland's mediation makes sense. However, he added that care must be taken not to become part of a“ political farce”, such as the one he said US President Donald Trump was staging with his friendship with dictator Kim.

Good offices are deeply rooted in the history of the modern Swiss federal state. For many years, their core principle was“maximum discretion”, as the political scientist Michael Hermann explains.“Good offices emerged, as it were, from the system itself and were not tied to any one individual.”

Wearing a headscarf in Tehran

Since the turn of the millennium, a shift has been noticeable: Swiss foreign ministers have been bringing their diplomatic efforts more into the spotlight. At times, this has also attracted harsh criticism.

Micheline Calmy-Rey (2003–2011), Didier Burkhalter (2012–2017) and Ignazio Cassis (since 2017) placed greater emphasis on their diplomatic efforts. However, they did so in different ways.

“This reflects, first and foremost, a general cultural shift in politics,” says Hermann. He adds that this shift has also been driven by the growing communications departments within the ministries – and is ultimately a reflection of the media age.

Silence is golden

However, Hermann sees the real turning point in the debate over unclaimed assets in the 1990s: Swiss discretion came to be interpreted in a new light.“Silence, stalling, cherry-picking: a narrative has taken hold that has cast Switzerland in a suspicious light,” he explains.

Many European Jews had deposited money, securities or other assets with Swiss banks before and during the Second World War. After the Holocaust, numerous accounts remained with no contact with their owners or their heirs.

In the 1990s, critics accused Swiss banks of having obstructed or prevented the return of these assets for decades. The debate developed into the most serious diplomatic crisis of the post-war period – and a massive reputational problem for the Swiss financial centre.

This was a sceptical view of Switzerland, which was also evident in the debate on banking secrecy, the saga surrounding the Bilateral Agreements III and the war in Ukraine.

Hermann sees Switzerland's more high-profile foreign policy as an attempt to break free. The motto: the world should see that Switzerland is part of the solution.

Diplomacy as image-building

Moreover, Switzerland's unique diplomatic position is crumbling in an increasingly multipolar world.“A global competition has broken out,” says Hermann. The Gulf states, for example, as well as countries such as Pakistan and Turkey, want to present themselves as peacemakers. This is also a way of improving their relations with the world's powerful nations.

The Bürgenstock Conference on the war in Ukraine can be seen as a statement by Switzerland. The then Federal President, Viola Amherd, took the lead on this. Alain Berset and Guy Parmelin also placed greater emphasis on foreign policy when they held the rotating Swiss presidency. And, as Hermann notes, in doing so they are certainly competing with the incumbent foreign ministers.

Visible Swiss diplomacy is therefore not merely an end in itself: it also serves to enhance the country's image – and can open doors, both diplomatically and economically.

The role of personality in foreign policy

For Adrian Vatter, a political scientist at the University of Bern, one thing is clear:“The personalities of the respective foreign ministers have had a strong influence on Swiss foreign policy.”

Micheline Calmy-Rey did not view Swiss foreign policy merely as the diplomatic representation of interests; she sought to position Switzerland internationally as an active mediator.“With her concept of 'active neutrality' and her high-profile public appearances, she gave Swiss peace diplomacy a new visibility,” Vatter told SRF News.

Ignazio Cassis shows certain parallels with Calmy-Rey.“He, too, is a self-assured, communicative and occasionally unconventional politician who seeks the international stage and does not shy away from sparking debate with public statements.”

Unlike his decidedly discreet predecessor, Didier Burkhalter, Cassis comes across as much more direct. However, Vatter sees one key difference compared to Calmy-Rey:“She pursued a relatively clear vision of foreign policy, which she implemented with great determination.”

It is therefore crucial to distinguish between a politician's personality and their actual foreign policy achievements. After all, a foreign minister can be very active on the international stage even without making major public appearances.“Didier Burkhalter demonstrated this particularly well during Switzerland's OSCE chairmanship in 2014,” notes Vatter.

His conclusion: the very different personalities of the foreign ministers primarily shape the style, visibility and political priorities of Swiss foreign policy.“What has changed in particular since Calmy-Rey is the willingness to champion this mediating role proactively and in a way that attracts public attention.”

Translated from German, sub-edited by ts

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