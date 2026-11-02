Italiano it GR: trasferiti circa 5'000 pesci a causa della siccità Original Read more: GR: trasferiti circa 5'000 pesci a causa della sic

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Due to the severe drought this summer in canton Graubünden, nearly two dozen emergency operations were carried out to rescue fish from various minor watercourses. Around 5,000 fish were relocated, the Graubünden government stated in response to a parliamentary question. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss canton relocated 5,000 fish due to drought This content was published on November 2, 2026 - 15:05 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Despite the rescue efforts, for several hundred fish, every attempt to save them came too late, the Graubünden cantonal government wrote in its response to the parliamentary question from Grand Council member Martin Kreiliger, published on Monday.

“In watercourses and aquifers, levels were at historic lows in most river basins, with the exception of the Upper Engadine”, stated the cantonal government. However, no fish deaths due to excessively high water temperatures were recorded.

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According to the Government's response, the drought generally had a severe impact on agriculture and the alpine economy, though with significant regional variations. The lack of rainfall led to a reduction in forage yields ranging from 10% to over 30%. It also led to more than 30 early evacuations from mountain pastures, resulting in livestock being brought back down to the valley ahead of schedule. A roughly equivalent number of mountain pastures submitted requests to extend the summer grazing period, in order to at least partially offset production losses in the lowlands.

As immediate measures, the Swiss government and the cantons have relaxed the conditions for direct payments, reduced duties on fodder and increased the funds allocated to loans to support farms.

The situation in Graubünden was, however, less critical than in other cantons.“It remains tense, however, and will continue to be so. Depending on rainfall patterns over the coming months, the situation could worsen considerably in agriculture, in protective forests and in water supply,” concluded the Graubünden local government.

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Translated from Italian reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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