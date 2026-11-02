Two Hikers Die In Central Switzerland
The police were informed of the accident on Sunday, shortly before 2:00 pm. Rescue services immediately launched a large-scale search operation. The police have not released any information regarding the identities of the two victims.
The exact circumstances of the accident are the subject of an ongoing investigation. This is being conducted by the Uri Cantonal Police under the direction of the Cantonal Public Prosecutor's Office.
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The Swiss Alpine Rescue Service, Swiss Air-Rescue Rega, and the Uri Care Team were called to the scene. A private funeral parlour, as well as the Uri Public Prosecutor's Office and the Uri Cantonal Police, were also present at the scene.
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Translated from German reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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