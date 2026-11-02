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Two Hikers Die In Central Switzerland

Two Hikers Die In Central Switzerland


Date: 2026-11-02 02:13:51

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Two hikers died on Sunday in Göschenen in canton Uri. Following an extensive search operation, the emergency services found two people dead, the Uri cantonal police said on Monday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Two hikers die in central Switzerland This content was published on November 2, 2026 - 15:48 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The police were informed of the accident on Sunday, shortly before 2:00 pm. Rescue services immediately launched a large-scale search operation. The police have not released any information regarding the identities of the two victims.

The exact circumstances of the accident are the subject of an ongoing investigation. This is being conducted by the Uri Cantonal Police under the direction of the Cantonal Public Prosecutor's Office.

+ What you need to know about hiking in Switzerland

The Swiss Alpine Rescue Service, Swiss Air-Rescue Rega, and the Uri Care Team were called to the scene. A private funeral parlour, as well as the Uri Public Prosecutor's Office and the Uri Cantonal Police, were also present at the scene.

+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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