Saudi Arabia And Brazil Hold Meeting At G20

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, United States, provided an opportunity for Brazil to hold bilateral meetings with partner countries. Among the counterparts with whom Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira met was Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, with whom Vieira also had a phone conversation last week. The G20 meeting, which brings together the world's largest economies, took place on October 30 and 31.

According to a post by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the meeting between Mauro Vieira and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi foreign minister reiterated his commitment to continuing ongoing projects with Brazil, in areas such as Defense, and also expressed strong interest in continuing efforts to strengthen economic and trade ties and bilateral relations over the next four years.

Vieira also met with German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss issues on the contemporary global agenda. He also met with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, according to posts by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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