Saudi Arabia And Brazil Hold Meeting At G20
According to a post by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the meeting between Mauro Vieira and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi foreign minister reiterated his commitment to continuing ongoing projects with Brazil, in areas such as Defense, and also expressed strong interest in continuing efforts to strengthen economic and trade ties and bilateral relations over the next four years.
Vieira also met with German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss issues on the contemporary global agenda. He also met with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, according to posts by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
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Brazil and Saudi Arabia discuss expanding ties
The post Saudi Arabia and Brazil hold meeting at G20 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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