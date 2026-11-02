Webinar: ING's Global Economic Outlook For 2027

2027 could be make or break for the global economy.

Will AI unleash a productivity boom, transforming growth and the jobs market? Or will the remarkable surge in US tech finally come crashing down, taking business investment with it? Can Europe's surprising economic resilience continue, or will dramatic elections, political brinkmanship and rising bond yields herald a return to stagnation?

Join ING's economists on Tuesday 10 November as we launch our 2027 Economic Outlook. We'll take you through our biggest calls for the year ahead, and the unexpected twists that could knock the global economy off course. Sign up here.

You'll learn:

Whether the US growth story can keep defying expectations, powered by booming AI investment and resilient consumer spending How higher energy prices and political upheaval could reshape the outlook for Europe's major economies Where inflation is heading and whether we'll see second-round effects from the mounting energy crisis What we expect from the major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England The biggest upside and downside risks for 2027

Details

Date: Tuesday 10 November

Time: 1400 GMT/1500 CET/0900 ET

The webinar will last 40 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.