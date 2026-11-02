Govt Extends Customs Duty Exemption On Cotton Imports Until December 31
The extension was notified by the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, through Notification No. 35/2026-Customs dated October 30. The exemption was earlier scheduled to remain in force until October 31, 2026.
The extension is aimed at improving cotton availability for textile manufacturers, addressing specialised raw material requirements and supporting value addition across the textile and apparel sector.
The measure is expected to provide manufacturers, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with greater flexibility in sourcing cotton and help ease input cost pressures.
(KNN Bureau)
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