India's Coal Imports Drop To 104.57 MT In August From 111.05 MT
Imports by power plants fell 6.39 per cent to 21.32 MT from 22.77 MT a year earlier. Within this category, imports for blending at domestic coal-based power plants declined 35.23 per cent to 3 MT from 4.64 MT.
However, imports by imported coal-based power plants increased marginally by 0.98 per cent to 18.31 MT from 18.13 MT in August 2025.
Coking coal imports, used primarily by the steel industry, declined 4.18 per cent to 27.30 MT from 28.49 MT during the same period.
The share of imported coal in India's total coal consumption fell to 19.30 per cent in August 2026 from 21.20 per cent a year earlier.
The Ministry of Coal said it is focusing on increasing domestic production and offtake, strengthening first-mile connectivity and improving coal evacuation infrastructure. It is also coordinating with the Ministry of Railways and Coal India Limited to ensure timely supplies to power plants.
(KNN Bureau)
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