Captive And Commercial Coal Production Rises 42% To 22.03 MT In October 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)Coal production from captive and commercial mines rose around 42 per cent year-on-year to 22.03 million tonnes (MT) in October 2026, compared with 15.49 MT in the corresponding month last year, according to the Ministry of Coal.

Coal dispatches from these mines increased around 36 per cent to 21.11 MT in October, from 15.48 MT a year earlier.

During April-October 2026, cumulative coal production increased 11.30 per cent to 117.23 MT, compared with 105.33 MT in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Dispatches rose 11.53 per cent to 124.86 MT from 111.95 MT.

The Lohari coal mine in Jharkhand received mine opening permission in October 2026, taking the number of operational captive and commercial coal mines to 87.

The Ministry said the approval followed several years of pending operationalisation and was facilitated by its ease of doing business reforms.

(KNN Bureau)

