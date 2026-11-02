Captive And Commercial Coal Production Rises 42% To 22.03 MT In October 2026
Coal dispatches from these mines increased around 36 per cent to 21.11 MT in October, from 15.48 MT a year earlier.
During April-October 2026, cumulative coal production increased 11.30 per cent to 117.23 MT, compared with 105.33 MT in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Dispatches rose 11.53 per cent to 124.86 MT from 111.95 MT.
The Lohari coal mine in Jharkhand received mine opening permission in October 2026, taking the number of operational captive and commercial coal mines to 87.
The Ministry said the approval followed several years of pending operationalisation and was facilitated by its ease of doing business reforms.
(KNN Bureau)
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