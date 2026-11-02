EPFO Launches Whatsapp Service To Check PF Balance, Transactions And Passbook

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday launched a set of digital and user-friendly services for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers, including a verified WhatsApp facility to access provident fund (PF) balances, transaction details and passbooks.

The retirement fund body, which has over 34 crore total members and more than 8 crore active subscribers, also introduced automatic settlement of inoperative EPF accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000.

WhatsApp service for subscribers

Through the verified WhatsApp service, EPF subscribers will be able to check their PF balance, latest transactions and passbook.

The facility will also provide personalised guidance and assistance on the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), reported Indian Express.

“This will make routine services accessible through a familiar mobile platform and reduce the need to visit EPFO offices,” the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement.

Automatic settlement of inoperative accounts

Under the new facility, eligible dues in inoperative EPF accounts will be transferred automatically to beneficiaries after prescribed identity and bank-account verification.

Subscribers with Aadhaar-verified inoperative accounts holding balances of up to Rs 1,000 will not need to file individual claims to receive their dues.

The initiative is expected to benefit around one lakh accounts involving approximately Rs 5 crore. By comparison, EPFO manages a retirement corpus of nearly Rs 32 lakh crore.

Focus on worker-centric reforms

Speaking at the EPFO's 74th Foundation Day, Mandaviya said social security must be guided by human sensitivity and that workers' concerns and grievances should be addressed with compassion and empathy.

He urged officials to focus on worker-centric innovations across different areas as the organisation approaches its 75th year, while adapting processes and building resilience in response to changing requirements.

Labour Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar said social protection and labour reforms must reach workers in both the organised and unorganised sectors, including those at the last mile. He noted that EPFO demonstrates how institutionalised processes can help extend such protection.

Kumar also stressed the need for continuous reforms in the digital age to address common citizens' concerns, calling on officials to adapt their approach and prioritise accessibility and ease of living for beneficiaries.

(KNN Bureau)