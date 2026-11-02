Labour Ministry Constitutes Social Security Boards For Unorganised, Gig And Platform Workers

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Labour Ministry on Friday (October 30) notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers, comprising 40 members, and the National Social Security Board for Gig and Platform Workers, with 22 members.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair both boards, which include representatives from the Central and state governments, aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers' unions and associations representing gig and platform workers. The Union Labour Secretary will serve as vice-chairman of both boards.

The boards are mandated to design, monitor and recommend targeted welfare schemes for gig and platform workers as well as traditional unorganised workers, reported The Hindu.

Mandate and functions of the boards

The boards will meet at least three times a year, while the Union government will prescribe their rules of procedure.

Their functions include recommending suitable welfare schemes for different categories of unorganised, gig and platform workers; advising the Union government on the administration of the Code on Social Security; and monitoring the implementation of social welfare schemes.

They will also review record-keeping functions at the state level, examine expenditure from the relevant fund and account, and undertake other functions assigned by the Union government.

Government, industry and worker representatives

Labour Department officials from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat are among the members of the boards.

Other members include representatives of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Laghu Udyog Bharati and aggregator companies such as Eternal Group (formerly Zomato Limited), Swiggy, Zepto, Urban Company and Rapido.

The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, V.V. Giri National Labour Institute and Dattopant Thengadi Board for Workers Education and Development are also represented.

“Established under the statutory framework of the Code on Social Security, these boards mark a historic shift by integrating digital gig and platform professionals into India's formal welfare architecture,” the Labour Ministry said in a statement.

Trade unions raise concerns over representation

The constitution of the boards has drawn criticism from some worker representatives.

All India Trade Union Congress general secretary Amarjeet Kaur said the boards were heavily tilted towards the Union government and included pro-BJP trade unions and employers' organisations.

Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers co-founder Shaik Salauddin said the boards' success would be measured by the benefits that actually reach workers and their families.

(KNN Bureau)