Agility Robotics Expands Digit Humanoid Robot Operations With GXO

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Agility Robotics is expanding the use of its Digit humanoid robot with logistics company GXO while reporting a pipeline of more than 30 prospective customers across manufacturing, automotive, logistics and other industries.

GXO has signed a new commercial agreement to introduce Digit at two additional US facilities, in Statesville, North Carolina, and Lebanon, Tennessee.

The expansion follows Digit's use at GXO's Georgia operation, where Agility says the humanoid has moved more than 100,000 totes since the companies began a multi-year commercial agreement in June 2024.

Operations at the two new sites are expected to begin in early 2027 using Digit 4, before transitioning to the recently unveiled Digit 5 as the newer robot becomes commercially available.

Agility says the expansion illustrates its approach to commercializing humanoid robots: initially demonstrating their value in a specific operation before expanding their use across additional customer facilities.

Manufacturing customers added

Alongside the GXO expansion, Agility says it is working with three additional manufacturing customers through paid programs focused on specific industrial applications.

The companies have not been named, but Agility describes them as a major global automaker selling more than three million vehicles annually, one of the world's largest automotive technology and component suppliers, and a global consumer products manufacturer.

The programs are intended to evaluate applications that could potentially lead to larger installations.

Agility's other publicly disclosed customers include AGCO, which recently agreed to run a Digit pilot at its Hesston, Kansas manufacturing facility beginning in 2027, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, which signed a commercial agreement following an earlier pilot.

Schaeffler, which is also an investor in Agility, is introducing Digit into automotive manufacturing operations, while Mercado Libre is another customer.

More than 30 prospective customers

Agility says it is also in active discussions with more than 30 prospective customers or working with them through its Customer Acceleration Program.

The program allows companies to test Digit against their own operational requirements and evaluate applications before deciding whether to introduce the robots more widely.

Prospective customers span manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, defense, logistics and consumer products.

Agility says the pipeline also includes two potential subcontractor engagements supporting a branch of the US Armed Services. Those discussions are at an early stage and no agreements have been signed.

Digit 5 prepares for commercial launch

The company is meanwhile preparing to introduce Digit 5, the latest generation of its humanoid robot, which was unveiled in September.

Agility has previously disclosed more than $300 million in committed multi-year orders for Digit 5. The company cautions that this represents potential value expected to be realized over time and is subject to contractual milestones, product features and specifications rather than representing current revenue.

Digit 5 is designed to work cooperatively in close proximity to people and handle a broader range of industrial workflows.

Early customer access is expected during the first half of 2027, with general availability targeted for the end of that year.

Agility has built a 70,000 sq ft manufacturing facility, RoboFab, in Salem, Oregon, which it says has been designed for annual production capacity of up to 10,000 robots.

The company has also developed Agility Arc, a cloud-based platform for managing robot fleets and integrating them with customer operations.

Agility is currently preparing to become a publicly traded company through its previously announced business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI.

The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026. Following completion, the combined company is expected to operate as Agility Robotics and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker“AGLT”.