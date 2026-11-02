Lift And Shift Vs Refactoring: A Guide To Cloud Migration
|Lift and shift
|Refactoring for the cloud
|Typical timeline
|From 2–3 months
|4–8 months for a mid-complexity system
|What it improves
|Hosting costs, availability, hardware risk
|Performance, scalability, release speed
|What stays unsolved
|Technical debt, slow releases, UX issues
|Flaws in the core design
|Best fit
|Stable system under infrastructure pressure
|System that needs features or scale it can't deliver today
The two approaches often run in sequence. Moving first and refactoring later works when the second phase is planned and funded together with the first, so it doesn't slip to the next budget cycle.
Refactoring for the cloud also doesn't automatically mean breaking the system into microservices. As Miłosz Kusiciel puts it:
“A mistake organizations often make is assuming microservices are always the next step.” – Miłosz Kusiciel, Head of Technology at Merixstudio
In his view, microservices pay off mainly for large engineering teams, while smaller teams working on complex products are often better served by a well-structured monolith.How do you migrate to the cloud without stopping the business?
A safe migration runs in stages, with the old and new environments working in parallel for a while. Teams map dependencies first, including integrations, scheduled jobs, and undocumented file shares.
They move non-production environments before production, rehearse the data migration on a copy of real data, and shift traffic gradually while keeping a rollback path.
Baseline metrics from the old environment make it possible to check whether the new one actually performs better.Six Flags: cloud migration as one track of software modernization
Six Flags, a US amusement park operator that ran 27 properties at the time of the project, offers guests a mobile app for tickets, park maps, event schedules, and food orders. In the 90 days covered by the case study, 2.4 million people used it.
Merixstudio's 11-person team started with discovery and a UX audit, then shifted the roadmap toward modernization.
The engineers refactored the code following Clean Architecture principles and updated outdated libraries. CI/CD pipelines moved from TeamCity to GitHub, a step that brought measurable stability improvements before any deeper architectural work began.
Appium-based test automation started covering both iOS and Android. The build server also moved to the cloud.
Crashes in the app fell by 97%. According to the client's review on Clutch, the build server has had zero outages since the move, QA testing time dropped from five days to one, and bugs were addressed 50% faster. The migration was one part of a broader modernization that also covered the code and the testing process.Summary
Cloud migration changes where software runs. Choosing lift and shift is a question of where the bottleneck sits, and the infrastructure is only one of the candidates.
When releases are slow or the application can't scale, refactoring needs to be part of the same plan and budget. The move itself should run in stages, with a rollback path ready until the new environment proves stable.FAQ Is cloud migration the same as software modernization?
No. Cloud migration changes where an application runs, while software modernization also covers its code, architecture, and user experience. Migration is often one part of a modernization roadmap, and sometimes its first step.How long does a lift and shift migration take?
A lift and shift migration can take as little as two to three months. The exact timeline depends on the number of integrations, the volume of data, and how well the system's dependencies are documented.Can moving to the cloud increase costs?
Yes, especially when an application is moved without changes. Systems designed for fixed servers often run oversized in the cloud and don't use autoscaling. Flexera's 2026 report estimates that 29% of IaaS and PaaS spend is wasted.Can a legacy system be migrated to the cloud without downtime?
In most cases, downtime can be limited to a short, planned cutover window. Running both environments in parallel, rehearsing the data migration, and shifting traffic gradually keep the business operating during the move.
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