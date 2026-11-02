Unseen Duncan Grant Portrait Of Vanessa Bell Found At Charleston

MENAFN - USA Art News) A previously unknown drawing of Bloomsbury artistby fellow group memberhas been discovered at, their former home and studio in. The pencil and biro portrait, believed to be Grant's final depiction of Bell, was found among family papers during preparations forupcoming exhibition“Vanessa Bell & Duncan Grant: Inside Bloomsbury.”

The drawing, which shows Bell's head in profile with her eyes closed, is dated April 14, 1961. Bell died seven days prior, on April 7, at the age of 81 and was buried on April 12 at St. Peter's churchyard in Firle, near Charleston. According to a Charleston press release, Darren Clarke, head of collections and research at Charleston, suggested the date discrepancy may stem from Grant's later practice of retrospectively dating his work.

The family has donated the work to Charleston. While the drawing will not be displayed in Tate Britain's exhibition, which opens November 12, it is expected to be featured as a small reproduction in the exhibition catalogue. The show explores the artists' relationship as friends, collaborators, and lovers.

Source: Artforum