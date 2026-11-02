Egypt Seeks Repatriation Of Mummified Remains From Glasgow Museum

MENAFN - USA Art News) Egypt has formally requested the repatriation of ancient mummified remains from thein Glasgow. This request follows the museum's decision into remove the mummified head of a man namedfrom public display.

Nekht lived between 1985 BCE and 1797 BCE. When the remains were removed from view, a new sign was placed in the gallery stating,“We have removed human remains from this display as a mark of respect.”

A museum representative explained to the Times of London that curators felt they lacked the necessary consent to continue exhibiting the head.“In the absence of such consent, we believe removing ancient Egyptian human remains from display is more respectful to the deceased individuals,” the representative said.

This removal aligns with current industry guidelines for mummified remains. However, it drew criticism in Scotland, with one politician calling it“woke madness.” Glasgow Life, the charity overseeing the museum, confirmed to ScottishNews this week that an official repatriation request for Nekht's remains had been received.

A museum spokesperson stated,“We have received a request in the last few days to repatriate the Nekht remains to Egypt. Glasgow has a well-established process for repatriation requests. We will follow this process to guide our next steps.” ScottishNews also reported that other human remains in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum's collection have been taken off display and will remain in storage unless they too become subject to repatriation requests.

We previously reported:

Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has moved a mummified head to storage, citing lack of consent, which critics call“woke madness.”

Source: ARTnews