Missionirnewsbreaks Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Appoints Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Edward Delatorre Jr. To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP), a provider of non-lethal response technologies and public safety solutions, announced the appointment of former New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Edward Delatorre Jr. to its board of directors, effective Oct. 20, 2026. Delatorre brings 46 years of law enforcement experience, including leadership roles as NYPD chief of transit, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island and commanding officer of the NYPD Police Academy. He also helped introduce Narcan into NYPD patrol operations through a pilot program that was subsequently adopted citywide.

Wrap Technologies expects Delatorre to contribute to its strategy of integrating non-lethal response technologies, including BolaWrap(R), with agency policies, training and operational procedures. The company sees parallels between the implementation of Narcan and its efforts to establish de-escalation as a standardized law enforcement capability. Delatorre also brings experience overseeing approximately 2,600 uniformed transit officers, securing nearly $40 million in federal counterterrorism grants and advancing the adoption of emerging security technologies. CEO Scot Cohen said Delatorre's experience implementing new capabilities at scale will support the company's efforts to provide law enforcement agencies with additional options for managing difficult encounters.

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\ About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is a public safety technology company focused on non-lethal response solutions, training, and integrated technologies designed to support law enforcement and security professionals. Through its BolaWrap family of remote restraint devices, training programs, and expanding technology portfolio, WRAP seeks to provide officers and agencies with additional options to manage encounters, support de-escalation, and improve public safety outcomes. For more information, visit

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