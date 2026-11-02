Investornewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Subsidiary Techforce Robotics Launches 60-Day Autonomous Robotics Pilot At Fairmont Austin

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) announced that its subsidiary, TechForce Robotics Inc., has launched a 60-day pilot program at Fairmont Austin to evaluate autonomous robotic support across select hotel operations. During the pilot, TechForce robotic systems will transport soiled linens and pool towels across designated areas of the property, operating within the hotel's existing workflows to reduce manual transport and heavy lifting for employees.

TechForce President and Director Ried Floco said the pilot is designed to demonstrate how autonomous robotics can provide practical support in demanding hospitality environments. By automating repetitive material transport tasks, the company aims to allow hotel staff to devote more time and attention to other responsibilities.

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About TechForce Robotics, Inc.

TechForce Robotics, Inc., a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of robotics and automation solutions. The company develops autonomous robotic systems and integrated software designed to support workforces, improve operational efficiency and automate repetitive tasks across commercial and enterprise environments. TechForce offers flexible deployment options, including a fully managed subscription model (RaaSP) that includes deployment, maintenance and ongoing support.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence, software-driven systems and strategic manufacturing capabilities to address evolving operational needs across multiple industries.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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