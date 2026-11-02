SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Positions Proprietary Platform As Software Answer To GPS Denial, Presents Solution At Annual Expo

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

The U.S. Army is requesting information aimed at fielding resilient positioning across every unit and operational domain, specifically because GPS signals coded for military use are now denied in contested environments. SPARC's flagship product, Overwatch, is described as a GPS-denied positioning and targeting network for uncrewed systems. The company sponsored the Ukrainian Defense Tech Pavilion Reception at the Association of the United States Army's 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Satellite navigation used to be something militaries could count on without a second thought. That assumption is gone. GPS signals are now routinely jammed or spoofed in active conflict zones, and uncrewed systems that depend on them can lose both their sense of direction and their abilities to find a target. SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) builds software designed to keep drones and other platforms operating when satellite positioning fails, and the company's work in Ukraine and at a major U.S. defense conference this fall shows how urgently that capability is being sought.

The shift has a name inside the Pentagon: assured positioning, navigation and timing (“PNT”). The U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors has pushed its Mounted Assured PNT System into a second generation, issuing a request for information aimed at fielding resilient positioning across every unit and operational...

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