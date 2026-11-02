Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Draws 'Men's Fitness' Spotlight As Unbuzzd Trial Shows Early Promise

Earlier this month,“Men's Fitness,” reviewed the unbuzzd clinical trial and described the early study findings as“promising.” Results showed that estimated blood alcohol concentration was significantly lower and participants experienced improved self-rated alertness and lower headache severity. For operators in this space, the stakes reach beyond the morning after.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Most recovery drinks promise relief after a night out, yet few have been tested against a placebo in a registered human trial. One that has is now getting a close look from a major fitness publication. Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM), a biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for neurodegenerative, metabolic and alcohol misuse disorders, has invented unbuzzd, a supplement drink designed to support alcohol metabolism, and keeps royalty and equity interests in the consumer brand.

Earlier this month,“Men's Fitness,” reviewed the unbuzzd clinical trial and described the early study findings as“promising.” The magazine notes that“a small clinical trial found improvements in alcohol readings, alertness, and headache symptoms... [offering] early encouragement. Researchers reported lower estimated blood alcohol concentrations at several time...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QNTM are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

class="wp-block-paragraph">MissionIR

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#50153439243f22101d392323393f3e19027e333f3d" target="_blank" rel="noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,