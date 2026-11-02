Should Gold Investors Be Worried By The Recent Pullback Below $4,000?
From the discussion above, you can see that while the current situation may be uncomfortable, it shouldn't cause alarm. That said, prices can still swing in a big way in either direction, so keep your ears on the ground to assess any developments that arise. Gold industry players like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) are keeping close tabs on the situation, and so...
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