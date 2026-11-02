Miningnewsbreaks Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: Z58) Reports 33.7-Meter Meade Peak Intersection, Extends Confirmed Strike Beyond 4.5 Kilometers

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Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: Z58), a British Columbia-based organic sedimentary phosphate exploration company, announced that drill hole MM26-13 intersected 33.7 meters (110.6 feet) of the target Meade Peak Member, with oolitic zones characteristic of the Upper Phosphate Zone observed during core logging. The company said assay results are pending to confirm the true thickness and phosphate content of the intersection. MM26-13 is located approximately 122 meters southeast of MM26-11, while drilling at MM26-14 has intersected the top of the Meade Peak Member.

The company reported that MM26-14, located 1,036 meters southwest of MM26-12, extends the confirmed strike of the target Meade Peak horizon to more than 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles). CEO Robin Dow said the results are consistent with geological expectations and represent progress in reducing geological uncertainty ahead of future technical studies. Director Garry Smith, P.Geo., noted that observations from the westernmost drill holes support the company's interpretation of a laterally continuous phosphate horizon. Nevada Organic Phosphate plans to complete several additional drill holes, weather permitting, to further support future technical studies.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NOP are available in the company's newsroom at

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