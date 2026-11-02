Miningnewsbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Completes 2026 Dominion Creek Mining Campaign, Ships 1,300 Tonnes Of Gold-Bearing Material

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Nicola Mining (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) announced the completion of its 2026 mining campaign at the Dominion Creek Gold Project in British Columbia, including the shipment of approximately 1,300 tonnes of high-grade mill feed to its Merritt processing facility. The company expects material from Dominion Creek and Red Eye Resources, along with mill feed processed under its agreement with Blue Lagoon Resources, to contribute to fourth-quarter revenue. Mining activities focused on three mineralized structures: the Pit Vein, 16 Vein and newly identified 16 East Vein. Although operations began later than initially planned due to equipment delivery delays and additional mine development, Nicola completed the necessary infrastructure improvements and deployed equipment expected to enhance future productivity.

Nicola Mining said the completion of mine development and mobilization of key equipment position Dominion Creek for increased material extraction and potential gold production in 2027. The identified mineralized veins remain open in multiple directions, while newly discovered structures present additional exploration opportunities. CEO Peter Espig noted that the company advanced Dominion Creek from acquisition through mine development and bulk-sample extraction in approximately three years, demonstrating its strategy of combining targeted mineral asset investments with its wholly owned Merritt processing facility. Nicola also plans to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities with potential pathways to monetization within approximately three years.

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About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a mining and mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company owns a fully permitted mill and tailings facility near Merritt, British Columbia, capable of processing gold- and silver-bearing mill feed using gravity and flotation circuits. Through its mining and milling profit-sharing agreements with high-grade gold projects, Nicola seeks to leverage this infrastructure to generate operating opportunities while advancing its broader mineral asset portfolio.

Nicola owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a copper exploration property encompassing more than 10,800 hectares along the southern margin of the Guichon Batholith, adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Property, comprising 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease over more than 2,200 hectares.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HUSIF are available in the company's newsroom at

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