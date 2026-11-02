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Saudi, Japanese Defence Ministers Discuss Military, Defence Cooperation


Date: 2026-11-02 02:04:54

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a phone call with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi, during which they discussed military and defence cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen it.

During the call, both sides emphasized the importance of supporting efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region, and condemned the attacks launched by the Houthi group against Saudi Arabia.

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Gulf Times

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