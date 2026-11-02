Saudi, Japanese Defence Ministers Discuss Military, Defence Cooperation

During the call, both sides emphasized the importance of supporting efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region, and condemned the attacks launched by the Houthi group against Saudi Arabia.

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